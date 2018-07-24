Particle Size Analysis Market is projected to Rise at a 4.67% CAGR Value from 2014 to 2023

The Particle Size Analysis Market was worth USD 171.82 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 259.09 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.67% during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Microtrac, Beckman Coulter, Malvern Instruments, Horiba, CILAS, Agilent Technologies, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Sympatec GmbH and Izon Science. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Particle Size Analysis Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology:

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Coulter Principle

Laser Diffraction

Imaging

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

By Dispersion:

Dry Particle Size Analysis

Wet Particle Size Analysis

Spray Particle Size Analysis

By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs (Clinical Research Organizations)

Referral Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Biotechnology Companies

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Particle size analysis is a method of deciding the size of particles size in a solid or liquid particulate matter. The method is used in formulation and manufacturing of many products that are useful in applications like pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, food products, cosmetics among others. Estimation of particle size distribution is fundamental with a specific end goal to stabilize or enhance the trademark, execution and nature of the final product.A different technique exists for particle size analysis which runs from historical sieve to modern automated light scattering analysers.

The decision of analyser relies on variables, for example, nature of the sample, analytical method, desired size, desired information, and sample throughput. The particle size analysis market is foreseen to witness heightening revenues in the following years ascribed to its developing applications in nanotechnology.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015, North America held the biggest share of the particle size analysis market, trailed by Europe. In any case, the Asia-Pacific market is foreseen to represent the most astounding CAGR in the following years. Various factors including steady move of pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing activities from developed nations to Asian nations, and expanding quality standards for products in emerging economies are empowering the development of the particle size analysis market in the Asia-Pacific district.

