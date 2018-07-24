Stirling Engines Market Size, Share, and Growth by Leading International Manufacturers and Regional Analysis by 2023

Market Highlights:-

Stirling engines have been developed in various configurations and sizes for numerous applications, ranging from hobby-size kit engines powered by the heat of the human hand to automobile engines and solar-powered generators. Commercial success has historically been limited by high cost, although Sears reportedly sold enough hot air Stirling engines fired by wood chips around the turn of the 20th century to warrant listings in their famous catalog for several years.

A Stirling engine is a heat engine that operates by cyclic compression and expansion of atmospheric air or other gas as a working fluid at different temperatures, such that there is net conversion of heat energy to mechanical work. More specifically, the Stirling engine is a closed-cycle regenerative heat engine with a permanently gaseous working fluid. The Stirling engine is known for its higher efficiency than steam engine, quiet operation, and the ability to use almost any heat source. The heat energy source is generated externally in the Stirling engine rather than being generated by internal combustion as in the Otto cycle or Diesel cycle. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for Stirling engines is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 6%.

Top Key Players:-

The major players operating in Stirling engine market are Qnergy. (U.S.), United Sun Systems International Ltd (Sweden), Sunpower Inc. (U.S.), Genoastirling S.r.l. (Italy), Microgen Engine Corporation (Netherlands), ÖkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Cool Energy, Inc (U.S) and ADI Thermal Power Corp. (U.S).

Stirling Engines Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for Stirling engines is one of the most complex market, with global prominent players holding a major share in the market. To maintain the market position and to hold the largest market share, all the major players in the market follow the strategy of introducing innovative and cost effective Stirling engines to buy out competition. In addition, a majority of the Stirling engines manufacturers are getting increasingly inclined towards entering into collaboration with engine manufacturers in order to enhance their presence in the market.

Global Stirling Engines Market Regional Analysis:-



Stirling engines are gaining attention, owing to its higher thermodynamic efficiency than most other cycles (Otto & Diesel), low temperature differentials than most other engines and Stirling engine can use any external heat source from renewable or non- renewable resource, these factors will boost the global Stirling engines market. Currently North-America is leading the global Stirling engine market followed by Asia-Pacific.