UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market by product(foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed), application(automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction) through main geographies in the Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market are Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, B. Fuller, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Company KGaA. Global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. The products have been segmented into foamed tapes and non-foamed tapes. Broadly, foamed and non-foamed tapes are considered as the main products in the worldwide global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market, among which the demand for the latter is way higher than the former. The global global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to be primarily driven by high demand for non-foamed tapes. Furthermore, substantial growth in application industries is expected to further escalate the demand for UV- cured acrylic adhesive tapes in the near future. However, the growth in global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is likely to be restrained by cost benefits offered by non-foamed tapes. The global market for UV-cured acrylic adhesive tapes has been witnessing a tremendous rise in its size and valuation.

Segments Covered

The global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. The segmentation on the basis of product covers foamed tapes, thermally conductive tapes, flame retardant tapes, universal tapes and non-foamed tapes. On the basis of application the market is segmented as automotive, electricals & electronics, aerospace, building & construction, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S. and Canada. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia/New Zealand, and Rest of APAC.

Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the Forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report include, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, B. Fuller, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Company KGaA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, igr- growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. Further, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. we also have highlighted future trends in the global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The igr- growth matrix analysis provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the european union on the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of reach policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of materials) adopted by the European Union on the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market in the short run as well as in the long run.this report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

