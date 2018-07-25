Buy High-Quality Home Accessories for Less at Liberty Home Products’ Summer 2018 Special Sale

Homeowners in Denver recognize Liberty Home Products as the manufacturer of the highest-quality local products that can beautify, protect, and raise a home’s property value. Get their shades at discounted prices on its Summer 2018 Special Sales.

[DENVER, 07/25/2018] — Homeowners should be actively looking for ways to improve their property’s appearance and security. Of all factors, these two are what drives a property’s value up; when the homeowner intends to sell, buyers will be willing to spend more.

Liberty Home Products provides Denver residents assistance in enhancing these two aspects. The company manufactures and customizes high-quality products such as window well covers, steel doors, awnings and shades, and more. For a limited time, interested homeowners can purchase products at a much lower rate through its Summer 2018 Special Sale.

Sales & Specials

Liberty Home Products understands that customers want value for money, and make sure that high-quality products and excellent customer service are accessible without the high price tag. This summer, prices go even lower with its sales and specials that include upgrades, discounts, and installations. These include:

• Free upgrade on a Somfy Remote Motor with every purchase of ShadeMaster Awnings

• Thirty percent discount on all custom window and solar patio shades

• Twenty percent discount on awning covers of all styles and sizes

• Ten percent discount on all ornamental hand railing and gate styles

• Free installation services with the purchase of at least two custom window well covers

• Receive $50 off for a Mortise Fourway lock upgrade for all custom steel security doors

Exceptionally Crafted Products

Liberty Home Products’ items are custom-made from its factory in Denver. Homeowners may schedule a free in-home estimate before purchasing the product they need. Each product they ship to their customers was handcrafted to perfection and provides the safety and visual appeal its customers have come to associate with the company’s brand.

About Liberty Home Products

Liberty Home Products provides Denver residents with a wide array of equipment to secure and beautify their property. For over 30 years, Liberty Home Products has manufactured its products to provide custom, exceptionally crafted work. It has been carrying an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 30 years.

For the highest quality products and exceptional customer service for the lowest prices, visit https://lhpinc.com/ for a free in-home estimate today.