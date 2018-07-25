Keep Your Home Safe and Stylish with Great Fence’s High-Quality Fence Panels

Great Fence’s aluminum panels are among the toughest and heaviest available in the market, and can be customized to match the homeowner’s property.

[HOUSTON, 07/25/2018] – Great Fence, one of the country’s leading providers of high-quality aluminum fence and gate products, offers homeowners fence panels that will secure their homes and give their propertiesa classic and stylish look.

All the products of Great Fence are 100% made in the U.S.A, using only the finest and strongest aluminum materials available. Their products include fence and gate options for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Every aluminum panel from Great Fence is maintenance-free and carries a lifetime warranty.

High-Quality Fences

Great Fence provides clients with fence panels that last a lifetime. This is possible because aluminum is lightweight, rust-free, and doesn’t turn brittle when exposed to extreme temperatures. The durability of aluminum allows Great Fence to provide fence panels that are stronger than iron or steel, and require less upkeep.

To take advantage of aluminum’s toughness, Great Fence uses 20% more of the material in their fence panels. This is 20% more than their competitors, which makes Great Fence’s panels among the toughest in the market.

Customizable and Easy to Install

Every Great Fence aluminum fence panel is “trim to fit”, which means that clients can use regular hacksaws or metal blades to trim and cut the panel widths as they please. This gives their clients the freedom to fit in their panels in areas that are too tight for regular panels, thereby providing their property with extra protection.

Because of the customizable nature of their fence panels, Great Fence also provides their clients with DIY support. Their expert craftsmen can guide homeowners into shaping and installing their products through comprehensive posts on their website.

About Great Fence

Great Fence has been one of America’s leading providers of aluminum fence and gate products for over 12 years. Their company has consistently received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a distinction they’ve carried since 2006. Learn more about their products and services by visiting their website at https://www.greatfence.com/.