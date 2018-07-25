Multinational Agencies Investing in Agriculture Sector for Its Robust Growth

Companies like Escorts Pvt Ltd, HPM Chemicals & Fertilisers are looking forward to their active participation in promoting the agricultural sector of the country not just nationally, but also internationally. For the same, these companies are investing in the sector and are also participating in the knowledge sharing platforms like Agriculture Growth Summit 2018, which recently took place in Delhi and witnessed more than 50 agri start-ups and 100 industry leaders.

According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the Indian agricultural services and agricultural machinery sectors have cumulatively attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflow of about US$ 2.02 billion and US$ 466.31 million, respectively, during April 2000 to December 2017. The food processing sector attracted FDI of US$ 8.37 billion in the same period.

Talking about the agriculture sector. Mr Shenu Agarwal, CEO, Escorts, shared, “Escorts is focused on increasing tractorisation and mechanisation and we are happy with the support the Government is providing in this field. While taking innovative steps towards small and marginal farmers, we have started another company Escorts Crop Solutions, wherein we are opening centres to lend equipment’s to rice farmers in several parts of the country to enhance mechanisation on pay per use model. We are also coming up with the new model Traxi, where we are going to create market place for people who already own the equipment and farmers who do not own the equipment right now. We are going to ensure quality mechanisation at the right time through Traxi model. There are also other new initiatives Escorts is taking in this regard”

Another company which is also aggressive for agriculture sector is HPM Chemicals & Fertilisers. Talking about their plans Mrs. Tapasya Goyal, Executive Director, HPM Chemical and Fertilizers Ltd, said” Our business is not just about reaping profits, we look beyond this to improve the lives of all the farmers to make them completely au fait with the latest technology and techniques and for which agriculture summit was the perfect platform to make them really aware of how to combat myriad agricultural issues ranging from techniques to control of pest, fungus and weeds. We protect farmer’s crop and wellbeing. In order to serve better in Domestic and International markets, our endeavour is to utilize our team’s full potential to innovate new agrochemical which will open new paradigm in agrochemical industry. HPM is a highly focused research-driven agrochemical company, and we want make agriculture better for farmers and families. In future we will do more than treat agricultural problems—we will aim to make a remarkable impact on farmer’s lives. We are looking forward to develop cost effective pest management remedies for farmers, we aim to teach them in a way to compete with world class farmers and reap greater profit irrespective of unfavourable weather conditions”

Both the companies came forward on a common platform of Agriculture Growth Summit 2018 recently held in New Delhi, organized by E3 Integrated Pvt Ltd.

Talking about the Agriculture development in the country, Tushar Maheshwari, Founder & Director, E3 Integrated said, “India’s agriculture sector needs development of entrepreneurship that utilizes technology and innovation to realize the true potential of the segment. The revolution in technology thanks to mobile networks, broadband internet, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence and open data can play a vital role in transforming the Indian agriculture segment especially in far flung areas of the country. Agriculture and related sectors like dairy production form the backbone of the Indian workforce and there is a need to create new opportunities for both seasoned and emerging entrepreneurs.”

Agriculture Growth Summit 2018 was attended by Honorable Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, noted politicians Shri Amar Singh, Shri OP Dhankar, and speakers like Dr. Rajaram Tripathi Founder Maa Danteshwari Organic herbal farms, Amit Mittan, Country Manager, Agroy Group India, Hemendra Mathur, Sougat Chatterjee, Taranjeet Bhamra, CEO, Agnext Technologies and Mr. Deepak Pareek, CEO, My Crop, along with other respected dignitaries.