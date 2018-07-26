Diesel Power Engine Market Share, Market Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-

The diesel power engine market is projected to have a considerable number of developments over the forecast period owing to continuous technological advancement in energy sector coupled with growing power demand. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition activities are expected to be seen over the forecast period with numerous contracts and agreements between top EPC and Government, across the globe.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global diesel power engine market are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), MAN SE (Germany), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K.), Wärtsilä Corp (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Doosan (South Korea), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan) and Kohler Co. (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis:-

Standby by operation, 1 MW-2 MW by rated power and industrial by end-user are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Global Diesel Power Engine Market has been segmented based on operation, rated power, end-user and region. Based on operation, the market is segmented into standby, prime, and peak shaving. Among these, the standby segment is estimated to dominate the diesel power engine market in 2017. Also, it is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increased requirement for backup power in various applications such as residential, hospitals, and power plants for quick power generation. Based on the rated power the market is segmented into Up To 0.5 MW, 0.5–1 MW, 1–2 MW, 2–5 MW, and Above 5 MW. The 1 MW-2 MW segment is estimated to dominate the diesel power engine market in 2017. Diesel engines of this power rating are used in large residential areas, commercial buildings, universities, and industrial applications for standby and prime applications. Moreover, the growing urbanization and industrialization in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential. The industrial segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing diesel power engine market, by end-user, from 2017 to 2023.

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……….

