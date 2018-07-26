NIIR Project Consultancy Services announces a book titled “Food Projects & Agriculture Based Business Ideas for Startup”

New Delhi, 26 July 2018, NIIR Project Consultancy Services released a book titled ‘55 Most Profitable Micro, Small, Medium Scale Food Processing (Processed Food) Projects and Agriculture Based Business Ideas for Startup’ which provides a comprehensive information on Food Processing businesses.

The book explains the structure of Indian processed food industry, its classification in various products (Soy Flour & Milk, Starch Derivatives, Saccharin, Tomato Paste, Edible Corn Oil, Malt, Instant Noodles, Garlic Oil and Powder, Cattle Feed, Banana Wafers, Biscuits, Bread, Candy, Chocolates, Potato Chips, Rice Flakes (Poha), Corn Flakes, Baby Cereal Food, Fruit Juice, Milk Powder, Paneer, Papad, Ghee, Extruded Food (Kurkure Type), Instant Tea, Jam & Jelly, Khakhra, Soft Drinks, Spices, Sweet Scented Supari, Cake & Pastry, Banana Chips, Papad, Besan, Pickles, Ice-Cream Cones, Honey, Flour Mill, Tutti-Fruitti, Confectionery, Noodles, Ice Candy, Namkeen, Vermicelli, Mango Pappad (Aam Papad), Chilli Powder, Popcorn, Supari Chips, Revadi and Gazak, Mava, Tomato Sauce and Ketchup, Ice Cream, Baking Powder, Moong Dal Bari, Packaged Drinking Water With Pet Bottles).

The book contains an expansive Processed Food Projects and Agriculture Based Business Ideas for Startup. For an entrepreneur starting out, it makes good business sense to avoid ideas that require high capital investment in equipment, land, etc.

Venturing into the manufacturing business requires dividing time and effort between making the business plan, creating the product, and selling. It is best to venture into product areas that require small to medium investment, which can be returned within a few years. If one wants to start off on his own, this book provides some manufacturing business ideas with small and medium investment.

