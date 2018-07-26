Water Purifier Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2022

Water Purifier Market 2018

Water Purifier Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Water Purifier Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Water Purifier Market by technology (Gravity Purifier, UV Purifier, RO Purifier), by End-User (Commercial and Residential), by channel of distribution (Retail stores, Direct sales and Online) and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Synopsis of Global Water Purifier:

Water purifiers are equipment which are used to remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful chemicals, bacteria, fungi and other such impurities from contaminated water and making it safe for drinking. Water Purifiers has become necessity for urban population in developing economies since a decade. Due to increase in the level of water pollution, the role of water purifiers has become significant.

The major factors behind the growth of water purifier market include deteriorating quality of water causing various diseases, rising demand from developing economies for clean water, new product development for more efficient purifiers. However, Increase in the number of unorganized players in the market is the major restraint.

Key Players:

Kent RO System Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Whirlpool India Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Essel Nasaka, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Livpure Private Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Industry News

In June, 2017 – AO Smith, an American based and renowned manufacturer of water purifiers planned to expand its water purifier segment in Indian market. The company planned to launch its products in 17cities across country. The major reason behind this product launch is that, India has become a major market for the water purifier as the demand for clean water among the customers have increased very rapidly. Moreover, the municipal water in India is not very much purified, hence, people are more conscious about intake of water. Therefore, AO Smith has taken a good initiative to meet the current market demand. However, the presence of established players in Indian market would be a major challenge for AO Smith to meet their targets.

In April, 2016 – India’s leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, Blue Star Limited announced to enter into a new residential water purifier business segment with the launch of new range of stylish and premium products. The company initiated this launch for residential purpose but still have a plan to enter into the commercial water purification system as well. For the global water purifier market, this could be a positive move of blue star as they have come up with a premium range of water purifier.

Water Purifier Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for water purifier is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in government policies, are the key factors that confront the market growth. Moreover, the market leaders such as Best Water Technology Group, Brita Gmbh, Eureka Forbes, Hindustan Unilever are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

The report for The Global Water Purifier Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

