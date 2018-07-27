Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Market 2018: Top Vendors, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Orbis Research has discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Lockout-tagout (LOTO) or lock and tag is a safety procedure which is used in industry and research settings to ensure that dangerous machines are properly shut off and not able to be started up again prior to the completion of maintenance or servicing work.

Globally, the lockout tagout equipment industry market is concentrated as the use of lockout tagout equipment is still concentrated in several countries. Some enterprises, like Master Lock and Brady are well-known for the performance of their lockout tagout equipment and related services. At the same time, United States, occupied 50.44% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global lockout tagout equipment industry because of their market share and technology status.

The consumption volume of lockout tagout equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of lockout tagout equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of lockout tagout equipment is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Lockout Tagout Equipment will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 250 million by 2023, from US$ 190 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lockout Tagout Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Electrical Equipment Lockouts

Valve Lockouts

Others

Segmentation by application:

Energy & Power Industry

Machinery Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Chemical Industry

Other Industries

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Master Lock

Brady

Panduit

ABUS

Honeywell

American Lock

ESC Services

Castell

ZING Green Safety Products

Beijing TEHS

Accuform Manufacturing

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Market 2018

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lockout Tagout Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electrical Equipment Lockouts

2.2.2 Valve Lockouts

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Lockout Tagout Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Energy & Power Industry

2.4.2 Machinery Industry

2.4.3 Petrochemical Industry

2.4.4 Chemical Industry

2.4.5 Other Industries

2.5 Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

