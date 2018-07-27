Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Active Protection System Market Till 2023

Global Active Protection System Market Report Information by Platform (Airborne, Land-based, Naval), by Type (Hard kill system, Soft kill system), by End-User (Defense, Homeland Security), and by Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Active Protection Systems (APS) are sub-systems combined into or installed on combat vehicles. APS automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs). These protection system are used for detection and neutralization of threat projectiles before they strike/reach their target.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6099

The fast-paced development of anti-tank missiles will be one of the key factors that will have a positive impact on the market. The rising improvements and deployment of new-generation anti-tank missiles have induced the need for more improved APS for ground vehicles. Moreover, the manufacturers of combat vehicles are developing and installing new APS to guard the crew and their armored vehicles against any damages. For instance, in September 2017, the U.S. Army signed a contract with General Dynamics. This contract was related to the installation of the Trophy system on new and existing combat vehicles of the U.S. Army. Such developments will drive the demand for APS.

The implementation of RPG shield initiatives will be one of the major trends that will contribute to the growth of this market, in the forecast period. In addition, to overcome encounters, such as the heavy weight of countermeasures and the limited zone of engagement, APS vendors are constantly focusing on developing innovative and advanced systems. One of the major vendors, Control Products Corporation, has already developed a patented RPG Shield technology. This technology is lightweight and consists of a nonstop-rotating drum countermeasure targeting and launching system that offers faster reaction as compared to the conventional gun and gimbal turret system while shooting incoming RPGs.

Based on platform, the active protection system market was dominated by the land-based segment, in 2017. Developing countries, such as China and India, are building large forces of Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) and armored vehicles. These countries are investing more in automated technologies and focusing on manufacturing a wide range of fighting vehicles. For example, In Nov, 2016, India signed an agreement with Russia for 464 T-90 main battle tanks. This will help the country to improve its defense capabilities significantly.

Depending on type, the global active protection systems market can be divided into soft kill & hard kill systems. The soft kill systems can be further segmented into infrared decoy, radar decoy, electro-optics jammers, and others. Among these, the radar decoy segment leads the market and is trailed by infrared decoy segment. The hard kill systems, consisting of rocket/missile-based APS, light weapon defense APS, directed energy APS, reactive armor, and others are also estimated to witness steady growth, in the forecast period.

The major factor driving the APS market is geopolitical instabilities and the automation of defense systems. The restraint to the growth of the market is the growing price of radar systems, which may hinder the APS market. However, the rise in demand for the expansion of secured network against cyber-attacks will create new opportunities in the market, during the forecast period. The APS market consists of a limited number of multinational and regional suppliers. The market is in the expansion stage, and the vendors compete based on innovative technologies and are upgrading their existing systems with automated systems, focusing on the quality and reliability of the system. In order to withstand the competition, the major vendors in the APS market would need to recognize and respond to the rising trends of geopolitical situations.

Europe is an emerging region for the active protection system market. One of the key factors driving the European APS market is the continuous improvement of warfare platforms with newer and advanced technologies. Moreover, Russia and the U.K are the two major countries that increasingly invest in APS and related technologies. As a whole, the global active protection system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 7%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The key players in active protection system market are Artis, LLC (U.S.), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands), IMI Systems Ltd. (Israel), KBM (Russia), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Safran (France), and Saab AB (Sweden).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/active-protection-system-market-6099