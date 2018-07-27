Jetmark’s Eco-Solvent Inks Offer a Less Aggressive Solution for Outdoor Printing

Jetmark’s eco-solvent inks provide a biodegradable solution to printing companies in Australia. The eco-solvent inks are a safer and greener alternative to conventional solvent inks.

Safe, Non-Aggressive Printing Solution

Conventional solvent printer inks have been known to contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are highly reactive substances when released into the environment. The reaction causes damage to the ozone layer and leads to health risks like asthma, emphysema and bronchitis. Other types of inks, like petroleum-based variants, contain benzene which is a commonly known carcinogen.

With the emergence of eco-solvent inks, printing companies are presented with the option to switch to a greener and safer alternative. Unlike other types of ink, eco-solvents are made from natural, biodegradable mineral oils. This means that this type of ink naturally decomposes and is safer for the environment.

Advantages of Eco-Solvent Inks

Jetmark offers a full spectrum of eco-solvent printer inks that are specifically made to be compatible with Roland, Seiko, Mutoh, and Agfa printers, among others.

Eco-solvents are highly pigmented and are capable of producing high-quality colours on both coated and uncoated substrates without compromising the glossy or matte finish of the material.

The inks are waterproof, fast-drying and have excellent resistance to abrasion. Due to this feature, eco-solvents are highly recommended for producing billboards, signages and other outdoor printed media.

Jetmark’s eco-solvent inks were exhibited at the Visual Impact Sydney 2017 and caught the attention of the attendees due to their wide range of CMYK and unconventional colours.

