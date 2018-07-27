Priyanka Aelay’s works catch the eye

Hyderabad, 27 July, 2018…When prominent art promoters get-together to present a show, it ought to be of a one-of-kind sublime order. If it is a combination of three likeminded patrons, then it spells bonanza for art lovers and connoisseurs.

In keeping with their established credentials, Krishnakriti Foundation, Kalakriti Art Gallery and The city Hall of Bordeaux are collaborating to present an exclusive show that showcases the aesthetic creations of Priyanka Aelay, whose reputation as an accomplished artiste is growing by the day.

It is a pleasure to display the exhibits of our cross-residence artist, Priyanka Aelay, as part of the cross residency programme between Bordeaux Metropolitan and Hyderabad.

The Residence release of the celebrity artiste will bring to the fore Priyanka’s affirmation of the ‘self’ as a repressed rhetoric and as a discursive quip in terms of rethinking the fundamental system of concepts.

On exhibit are the imageries that seem audacious but are ambiguous, and invite the viewer into her own web of creative impulses which are sumptuously woven into known and unknown corral forms.

According to Priyanka, ‘This series is very special to me. Bordeaux is extremely a positive place with a huge historical background and vast breezy landscape. This, in fact, helped me a lot to explore. Each of my work is a juxtaposition of the Indian culture and the stories that I was raised to and the colours, experiences of my journey to and in Bordeaux’.

The multiple-award winner, whose solo shows have been critically acclaimed, is all set to add another welcome feather to her artistic cap with the latest exhibition.

