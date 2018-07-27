Seaweed Market Research, Size, Growth, Trend, Top Key Players Review and Global Industry Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Global Seaweed Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.5% during the period 2017-2023. Seaweed are used widely to extract hydrocolloids including carrageenan, alginate, agar and others which have potential application in various industries. Seaweeds are found to possess anti-cancerous properties due to its rich anti-oxidant content which makes it more popular amongst the consumers. They are used as a gelling agent and hence find wide application in the food industries. Rise in demand for natural food supplements is anticipated to further influence the positive growth of seaweed across the globe.

Growing economy and shift in consumer’s consumption preferences has influenced the positive growth of seaweed market. Increased application of seaweed extracts such as alginate, agar, and carrageenan across food and other industries is expected to spur its market growth over the given forecast period. Adoption of healthy lifestyle in the developed countries is supporting seaweed market. Key Players are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players due to high demand of the product. Product innovation is considered to be the major focus for the seaweed manufacturers. China and Japan are amongst the major key players exporting seaweed to various countries in Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Seaweed Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. However, based on the multi-purpose application of the product across various industries, Seaweed have gained popularity as a potential product in various other regions. Thailand, Japan, China, Australia and U.S. are considered the major importers of seaweed.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Seaweed market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

The key players profiled in the Global Seaweed Market are Cargill Foods (U.S.), P.L.Thomas and Co., Inc (U.S.), Ingredients Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Snap Alginates (India), Polygal Ag (Switzerland), Arthur Branwell & Co., Ltd (U.K.), Kimica Alginates (Japan)

Key Findings:

Powdered form of the product is evaluated to grow at a steady rate

Top exporters of Seaweed include China, Japan, U.S., U.K. and Canada

Segments:

Seaweed has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed, and Red Seaweed. Red Seaweed is found to hold a major share due to its high antioxidant concentration.

Seaweed has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises Powder, Liquid, Flakes, Others. Liquid form of Seaweed holds a lion’s share based on better shelf-life of the product.

Seaweed has been segmented on the basis of End Use which comprises Textile Industry, Food, Paper and Pulp, Welding Rods, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care products, Others. Food industries are found to hold a major share followed by Personal Care Products.