Shockwave Therapy – Non-Invasive Treatment For ED

Millions of men suffer from erectile dysfunction, but this subject is often not spoken about openly. Most people feel like they need to hide it and when they do, the symptoms are not treated properly. Eventually, it becomes a bigger problem that can damage people’s personal relationships and lives.

A lack of blood flow can lead to erectile dysfunction. Blood flow is critical for sexual intercourse. And when there is a problem with the blood flow, it can result in poor erections or no erections at all. There are several treatment methods available for ED, however, many of these are applied on a patient by patient basis.

Shockwave therapy is a newer and less invasive way to treat this common sexual problem. This method involves using low current pulse waves to break up micro plaque that may have built in the penis. This in turn will improve the flow of blood greatly and men can go back to enjoying satisfying sexual intercourse. The waves release nitric oxide which will also boost blood circulation and stimulate new blood vessels.

Shockwave therapy must be administered by the best andrologist in Dubai. A special gel is used to apply on the penis. A shockwave therapy treatment session will last up to 20 minutes. It is pain-free and most people will not feel any pain at all, some may experience slight tingling sensation.

Shockwave therapy is encouraging to men in particular who may have tried alternative treatment methods and therapies with no result. Research indicates that men found shockwave therapy improved their erections and were able to engage in sexual intercourse naturally after treatment. Men with severe case of ED can combine shockwave therapy with P-Shot to achieve a firmer erection.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal had this to say about the treatment process, “The sessions are non-invasive, and patients can walk in and out after their treatment process. You will not require medication and will experience significant benefits after just a few sessions of shockwave therapy”.

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top Urologist in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Alkhayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.