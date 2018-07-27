U.S. Lawns Offers Landscaping Services for Retail Complexes

U.S. Lawns helps retail complexes maintain their grounds, allowing them to invite new tenants and offering a safe and comfortable environment for customers.

[ORLANDO, 7/27/2018] — U.S. Lawns provides commercial landscaping services that cater to retail complexes like local shopping centers. The company understands how helpful it is for retail complexes to have a well-maintained landscape to attract more patrons.

The fastest-growing commercial landscape franchisor in the country states, “In fact, if you manage your landscape properly, it will be a welcoming draw to customers, an asset to your retail shopkeepers, and can also support your community’s conservation efforts and even increase commercial real estate values.”

Safe and Comfortable Environment

According to U.S. Lawns, one factor to consider in keeping people safe and ensuring occupancy is the value of the landscape. The company explains that sidewalks can have flowers to guide foot traffic subtly. Native planting and ornamental grasses with contrasting colors from seasonal flower can be beautiful additions to plants, flowerbeds, and shrubbery.

It is also helpful to strategically place trees to provide an excellent windbreak and cooling shade for benches lined in courtyards. Another thing that needs attention is the safety of the landscape. U.S. Lawns focuses on potential hazards on footpaths, sidewalks, steps, or parking lots.

The landscape maintenance company enumerates some common safety concerns in commercial landscapes. These include:

• Wet leaves on the walkway

• Cracked or uneven pavement

• Overgrown shrubs

• Poor lighting

• Debris

Minimizing Hazards

U.S. Lawns aims to reduce hazards to retail complexes due to their landscapes. The company has a team of landscape management professionals who will perform maintenance services.

These maintenance services may include the edging of sidewalks and flowerbeds, mowing the grass, trimming and pruning of shrubs and trees, and removal of debris.

The franchise notes, “U.S. Lawns has spent decades managing landscapes for banks and other financial institutions as well as every variety of retail property, serving Fortune 500 companies right alongside smaller, local shopping centers. So, we know there is a whole lot more to consider than curb appeal, although that initial impression is always incredibly important.”

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns is the largest commercial landscape maintenance franchisor is the country. It has over 250 locations in nearly 50 states and continues to expand. Its landscaping professionals share a commitment to improving lives and communities every day. With trained landscape maintenance crews and commercial grounds management excellence, the franchise has been making the lives of property managers and owners easier since 1986.

Visit https://uslawns.com/ today for more information.