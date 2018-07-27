Why Couples Should Consider Pre-Marital Checks

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dubai Healthcare City,

Al Razi Building 64

Block C/D 3013, Dubai,

UAE

Telephone: +971 4 2765600

Email: drshawket@alkhayalclinic.com

Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of pre-marital checks. However, much like anything that needs regular checking up and maintenance, so does a relationship. Couples do not have to wait until things are broken to decide to fix it. A simple tweak here and there may be suffice and may prevent major damage in the future.

Pre-marital checks can explore a couple’s strength, it can help them identify areas of growth that will make them stronger. The best andrologist in Dubai will perform hormonal and functional tests to ensure that they are both healthy and can have children.

Taking a fertility test is vital when considering marriage. This is to avoid any sort of distress that can be associated with infertility. It is important that both partners get tested as men too can be liable in such cases. The fertility test will determine the status of the uterus and the ovaries in the female, and the semen analysis in the male.

Couples can also check for curable and incurable infections that they may not have prior knowledge of. Infections like Hepatitis C, herpes and Hepatitis B are lifelong infections people must live with. And many times people are unaware of these conditions. It is good to remember that STI can increase the risk of infertility and miscarriage. Couples should take precautionary measures to protect themselves and reduce the risk of infertility issues.

Some people may suffer from various medical conditions. A pre-marital check will determine how these conditions, and if at all, they can affect fertility chances and having a healthy baby. Being knowledgeable and getting the advice of the best urologist in Dubai will give couples a good chance of enjoying a healthy pregnancy in the future.

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal stated that, “We encourage couples to visit our clinic for pre-marital checks to ensure you have a successful marriage and healthy children. We want to minimize problems that can otherwise result in infertility issues or be caused during pregnancy itself.”

About Dr. Shawket Alkhayal

Dr. Shawket Alkhayal is a top Urologist in the country with more than two decades of experience. He is the Head of Urology at the Benenden Hospital in Kent, Head of Department at the American Hospital in Dubai and established Alkhayal Medical Centre for Urology and Andrology in Dubai in 2014.