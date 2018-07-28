Make your Uber Rides interesting with Poker Games

Uber rides can be quite boring if you have nothing to do during the whole ride. You could talk to your driver or text your friends and family, but even that loses its charm after a while, especially if the ride is really long. Added to that, if you are caught in traffic, it could get even more frustrating. But, it does not necessarily have to be the same each time. A fun and smart solution to kill this time: Online Poker. We bring to you a list of online poker sites that would not only make your ride more enjoyable, but also, make you a pro at the game as you go forward with it.

1. Party Poker

Party Poker is one the most beginner-friendly poker sites in the world. They have great promotions and perks for those looking to play for fun. If you spend your wait-time winning some moolah, there is undoubtedly nothing better than that. Their freeroll games are even better, with special game events for the new joinees, as well as, country-specific freerolls. Those playing under freerolls, also end up winning special points. Party Poker certainly lives up to its name, this one is party for sure!

2. Poker Stellar

One of India’s top destinations to play online poker, Poker Stellar is an excellent platform for novice players. The game is specifically optimised for your phones and offers newcomers the chance to learn and practice their Texas Hold’em and Omaha skills, before playing for money. An easy-to-understand free software, Poker Stellar helps you customise the table you play at as per your convenience. They have a wide array of freeroll tournaments to help you increase your bankroll, without spending a single penny of your own. Just download the app on your mobile phones and get gaming!

3. Poker High

One of the licensed poker sites in India, Poker High ensures a safe and fair play for every player. Playing on this site is a perfect way to hone in your poker skills, and becoming a pro in both the virtual and real worlds. Poker High also lets you personalise your game with the option of Private Tables, where you can play with your of group of friends.

4. Spartan Poker

In case you wish to play cash tournaments, Spartan Poker offers buy-ins as low is Rs. 1. This surely is a poker site that gets as good as it can get. Providing a free platform, this site has almost every major poker variant that is available. With an easy navigation, Spartan Poker makes it easy for every kind of player to enjoy playing and learning more about the game. Along with such unbelievably low buy-ins, their freerolls tournaments too will keep you hooked. You will definitely not regret giving this platform a try.

5. Poker Dangal

Anteing up the level of the online poker scene in India, is Poker Dangal. Offering great promotions, Poker Dangal caters to every kind of player. With their motto ‘Where Skills meet Fortune’, this site truly displays through its players that Poker is a game played from the mind rather than one where you just get lucky. Their freeroll tournaments will help you polish your own skills at no cost, while adding to your net bankroll for further cash plays. Poker Dangal is definitely one of the hottest sites to be on. What’s more, Poker Dangal has also implemented the up-and-coming concept of rakeback deals. Through their partner site Poker Raker, you can cash in free money, whether you win or not. This site is a win-win for everyone.

A game of high wit, Poker isn’t just a “card game”. On your way to work, home or even when you are off to meet someone, your Uber rides are the perfect way to unwind for a while. These online poker sites will give you the perfect chance to develop a new skill that will make even getting stuck in traffic jams entertaining.