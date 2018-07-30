Automotive Chassis Systems Market: Sales, Competition By Players, Suppliers, Type And Application Analysis With Forecast To 2023

July 2018, New York USA (News)- For commercial vehicles, a rolling chassis consists of an assembly of all the essential parts of a truck (without the body) to be ready for operation on the road. The design of a pleasure car chassis will be different than one for commercial vehicles because of the heavier loads and constant work use. Commercial vehicle manufacturers sell “chassis only”, “cowl and chassis”, as well as “chassis cab” versions that can be outfitted with specialized bodies. These include motor homes, fire engines, ambulances, box trucks, etc.

Major Market Players:

Continental, Robert Bosch, American Axle& Manufacturing, Magna International, Benteler International, ZF Friedrichafen, Cognex, Aisin Seiki, Schaeffler, Hyundai Mobis, Gestamp Automocion et al.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

Chapter 9 Historical and Current AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10 Historical and Current AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11 Historical and Current AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12 Historical and Current AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13 Historical and Current AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14 Summary for Global AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market (2013-2018)

Chapter 15 Global AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16 Company Profile (Continental, Robert Bosch, American Axle& Manufacturing, Magna International, Benteler International, ZF Friedrichafen, Cognex, Aisin Seiki, Schaeffler, Hyundai Mobis, Gestamp Automocion et al.)

16.1 Company A

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Company A

16.1.4 Company A AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.2 Company B

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Company B

16.2.4 Company B AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.3 Company C

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Company C

16.3.4 Company C AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.4 Company D

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Company D

16.4.4 Company D AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.5 Company E

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Company E

16.5.4 Company E AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.6 Company F

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Company F

16.6.4 Company F AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

16.7 Company G

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Company G

16.7.4 Company G AUTOMOTIVE CHASSIS SYSTEMS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

