Molecular Cytogenetics Market l Global Industry Report 2023

Molecular cytogenetics is the investigation of chromosomal structures by utilizing molecular procedures. It is an essential instrument used for the exploration and diagnosis of different chromosomal abnormalities. Molecular procedures give a mix of cytological and molecular methodologies for diagnosis and research. These methods are favored over the expectedly used banding systems inferable from the way that traditional procedures introduce low-resolution level and may get away from the discovery of copy number variations.

Based on technology, the report sections the market for molecular cytogenetics into array-comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Among these, the aCGH procedure has increased more request than the FISH system because of its high-resolution comes about and exact examination when contrasted with other customary banding methods. This portion is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of more than 20% from 2013 to 2019 and is ready to overwhelm the market based on request.

Major Underlying Factors

There is a ceaseless development in mindfulness, and resulting appropriation, of hereditary tests for infection guess. These tests additionally help in planning further treatment administrations for across the board chromosomal variations from the norm. This is certain to help advertise development.

Fuse of high throughput sequencers in the cytogenetic investigation is required to altogether improve advertise development in the coming years. A number of analysts and researchers have started uniting cytogenetics labs with NGS as they supplement each other. Subsequently, with an exponential decrease in sequencing value, this market is relied upon to develop at a lucrative pace.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically the Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. The Global Molecular Cytogenetics market size was around USD 1.55 billion in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 % to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2021.

Illumina Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies) Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Affymetrix, Inc, and Applied Spectral Imaging Inc are some major players operating in the molecular cytogenetics market.

