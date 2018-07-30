Recyclable and Durable Polyurethane Elastomeric Membrane Industry to Bloom in Asia: Ken Research

Waterproof roofing materials that can withstand high temperatures and excellent durability within the roofing materials are known as elastomeric membranes. These membranes are recommended and used where extreme climatic conditions prevail and possess a lifespan of about 25 to 30 years. Durability, elasticity and moisture resistance are the major properties enhancing the elastomeric membrane as ideal choice for roofs. They are used on large flat and low-slope roofs and demand minimum maintenance. Elastomeric membranes possess excellent property of elasticity that is suitable for cold climates. These membranes are expensive compared to the conventional roofing materials but possess long shelf-life validating the cost. Dual-layered traditional membrane and self-adhesive elastomeric membrane are the two types of elastomeric membranes available in Asian markets. Traditional elastomeric membranes are used in harsh environmental conditions. Self-adhesive elastomeric membranes are easy to install because they are cold-applied on the flat or low-sloped roof.

Polyurethane elastomeric membranes are manufactured using rigid and hard crystalline copolymers or polyether or polyesters. They are made up of soft segments of polymers which possess more elastic behaviour and all grades of polymers can be used in the manufacture of elastomeric membranes. Polyurethane elastomeric membranes are recyclable, reground and reprocessed many times. Many porous surfaces can be rendered waterproof by the use of polyurethane elastomeric membranes. Polyurethane resins are used in the manufacture of elastomeric membranes,that provides a high performance waterproof elastic membrane designed for long-term protection and waterproofing of concrete, cement-based mortars, bricks, tiles, etc. These are the advanced elastic waterproofing materials used for roofs, terraces, balconies, protection of water tanks, reservoirs, digesters, bridging, sealing and filling of hairline cracks that subject to movements, various indoor or outdoor applications, such as balconies, kitchens, bathrooms, irrigation channels, pipelines, coating and protection of metal tanks or silos, steel pipes and for underground concrete structures.

According to the study “Asia Elastomeric Membrane Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, Asian elastomeric membranes manufacturers are investing and focusing on development of newer products in order to meet the increasing demand. The leading manufacturers operating in Asia’s elastomeric membrane market are Standard Industries Inc., Sika, Firestone Building Products Company, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Johns Manville, Kemper System, Saint-Gobain, Copernit S.P.A., Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg, Fosroc, Henry Company, Derbigum, Renolit, Iko Industries, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Ltd, 3M Company, Noble Company and W. R. Meadows, Inc. Geographically, Asia’s elastomeric membrane market is spread across China, India, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia and other regions. Elastomeric membranes are used in roofs, walls, underground construction, wet areas and other industries.

Evolution in infrastructure sector, strict environmental norms and regulations are key factors involved in driving the elastomeric membrane market. China and India account for a major share in Asia’s elastomeric membrane market due to increasing investments in the commercial construction sector. Additionally, urbanization and increasing awareness about energy-efficient buildings is an added advantage to this market. Asia will witness the widespread usage of polyurethane elastomeric membranes as the focus of the users focus on the durability of the product over the next few years.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/asia-elastomeric-membrane-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/145814-101.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-elastomeric-membrane-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146324-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-elastomeric-membrane-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/146156-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204