Sports Drink Market Research, Trend, Growth, Top Key Players Review, Global Industry Analysis, 2027

Market Overview:

Sports Drink, a flavored beverage containing high amounts of carbohydrates and electrolytes or minerals such as calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and sodium help supply hydration lost during & after sports, exercise or a fitness regime. Keeping the body hydrated is anyway essential for all living beings and more so when the body is sweating profusely during rigorous activities. Similarly, rehydration is integral for people with diabetes who are often at risk of dehydration due to the excess levels of blood glucose.

Sports Drinks play a key role in optimizing the beneficial effects of physical activity. Those, actively participating in sport need to be aware that Sports Drinks can also enhance their performance, improving their decision making power. While plain water is a practical solution for hydrating the body before activity, a Sports Drinks can provide the much-needed energy and performance boost during a longer workout. Consuming Sports Drinks immediately following activity can be advantageous as compared to plain water when the electrolyte levels have been significantly depleted during the training session.

At the same time, there are various statics that say Sports Drinks are not essential for the rehydration and water would be the best option instead. They also condemned sports drink makers for spending huge amounts on advertisements that have trickled down athlete’s endurance to anyone who exercises. Although Sports Drinks are vital or not is a never-ending debate, making rounds across the continents, Sports Drink Market is flourishing rigorously and thriving thoroughly.

Factors impacting the market growth include growing health-conscious populace, growing urbanization along with the improving economic conditions worldwide that are enhancing consumers’ purchasing power. Expansion of distribution channels is expected to influence the market growth during the review period.

The factors trending across the globe; not only drive the market growth but also encourage the makers of the Sports Drink to bring more novelties in the product in terms of flavor, betterment & attractive packaging. They invest substantially in R&D activities to achieve these goals, which, in turn, pays off well by increasing popularity of the drink, hence the demand, sale & eventually, its market size.

On the other hand, factors such as availability of various counterfeited, low-cost products in the market are expected to impede the market growth over the review period. Also, skepticism of consumers towards the benefits of Sports Medicine due to the ongoing debates about its benefits & side effects impact the market growth negatively.

The distribution channels are helping a great deal to the development of sports drinks market. The proliferation of the large format retail including supermarkets and hypermarkets, along with the online shopping feature, especially in the developing countries with the growing consumer food and beverage industry, is positively impacting the market growth.While these large format retail offer the convenience of cost-competitive rates in comparison with the other types of retail, the online channels provide the convenience of purchasing. Whereas, the modern retail benefits both types, one, price-sensitive consumer & those who have less or no time for shopping. The increasing disposable income in the developing countries is encouraging the consumers to opt for a bulk purchase of groceries, including sports drinks at supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Leading Key Players:

The Global Sports Drink Market appears to be fiercely competitive and fragmented with many well-established players having the global presence. Brand reinforcement, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation remain the popular trends for the key players in the market.

The Global Sports Drink Market is led by some of the fervent key players including Coca cola, Pepsico, Monster beverage co, Abbott Nutrition co, Arizona Beverage company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Extreme drinks co, Living essentials, Britvic plc., AJE group, D’angelo, Champion nutrition Inc., Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd and Arctico beverage company international Inc.Profiling them in its analysis, MRFR finds out their strategies keeping them at the forefront of the competition.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 18, 2018 – PepsiCo Inc. launched a zero-sugar version of Gatorade – ‘G Zero,’ a sports-drink category.‘G Zero,’ the first no-sugar product introduced in Gatorade’s 53-year history, with initial flavors including Orange, Glacier Cherry, and Lemon-Lime, is to hit shelves in June 2018, across the U.S.The product will further expand the Gatorade portfolio, as an organic and low-sugar versions of the beverage, for consumers who have given up on sugar-laden beverages.

Segmentations:

MRFR has segmented the Sports Drink Market into Five key dynamics

By Ingredient Type: IncludesFlavors, Citric Acid, Preservatives, Carbohydrates, Salts & Electrolytes, and Vitamins, among others.

By Sugar Content: Isotonic, Hypertonic and Hypotonic, among others

By End User: Casual Consumers, Athletes, and Lifestyle User, among others.

By Age: Teens and Adults.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Geographical Analysis:

Continuing with its dominance, North-America market for Sports Drink is expected to surge,witnessing the high consumption of the product. Growing further, over its previous growth records by 2027 the region is expected to create a larger revenue pocket in the global market. Factors such as high disposal income & increasing health-eccentric populace coupled with the influence of media industryimpacts the regional market growth positively.

Whereas the second largest market for Sports Drink – Europe is surging owing to the contributions from the countries such as the UK, France, Italy & Germany. The growth attributes to the high per capita income coupled with the growing trend of health and fitness backed by the availability of world-class fitness and athletics infrastructure.

While attributing to the resurging economy in some of the APAC countries like India & China, the Asia-Pacific market for Sports Drinkis witnessing exponential growth. Increasing consumption of the product in developing countries is another key factor driving the regional market.