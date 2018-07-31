Isononanoic Acid Market Applications, Key Players, Regions 2018 – 2026

Isononanoic acid is a type of fatty acid with nine carbon atoms. It is also called pelargonic acid. Its chemical formula is C9H18O2. Isononanoic acid is obtained by oxidation of isononyl aldehyde. The acid is a mixture of isomers with 3, 5, 5-trimethyl hexanoic acid with weight percentage of about 90. Isononanoic acid is a clear, colorless liquid with faint odor. It is miscible with organic solvents.

Isononanoic acid is only sparingly soluble in water. The ECHA (European Chemicals Agency) classifies isononanoic acid as a dangerous material in CPA classifications, as it causes severe eye damage if exposed and causes skin irritation if swallowed. Isononanoic acid is primarily applied as a plasticizer in cosmetics and personal care products. It is used as a skin conditioning agent, cleansing agent, and emulsifying agent in surfactant formulations. It is also used as a herbicide to prevent growth of weeds, both indoors and outdoors, and as a blossom thinner for apple and pear trees. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of isononanoic acid as a food additive and has added it to the list of synthetic flavoring. With this, it can now be added directly to food.

Isononanoic Acid Market: Overview

Based on application, the isononanoic acid market can be segmented into cosmetics & personal care, food additives, and bio-pesticides. The cosmetics & personal care segment held the leading market share in 2017, due to extensive usage of isononanoic acid in household and industrial detergents, soaps, face washes, spray washes, hypochlorite detergents/sanitizers, and dish wash liquids. However, toxicity of isononanoic acid and regulations imposed by ECHA are hampering the segment. Oxea, a Germany-based manufacturer of isononanoic acid, announced on April 1, 2018 that prices of isononanoic acid in Europe are likely to increase by US$ 182.2 per ton (EUR 150 per ton) and will be followed by the end of the month.

Isononanoic Acid Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global isononanoic acid market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global isononanoic acid market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also.

