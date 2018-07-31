Metering Pump Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2024

Metering pumps, also known as chemical
dosing pumps or chemical injection pumps, have been used over the years
for their high level of accuracy in pumping a wide variety of liquids in
a host of end-use industries. The increased growth in most application
areas and the promotion of energy-efficient products through the
implementation of strict environmental regulations has significantly
contributed to the expansion of the metering pumps market.
By way of product type, the metering pumps market
can be bifurcated into diaphragm and piston. Based on application, the
market can be segmented into water and wastewater treatment,
pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, oil and gas, chemical, food and
beverages, and petrochemicals. Geographically, the metering pumps market
comprises Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.
This publication is a comprehensive
collection of historical, current, and projected data pertaining to the
global metering pumps market, offering clients a qualitative and
quantitative assessment of where the market stands today and where it is
headed.
The report also offers a detailed
assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players
contributing toward the growth of the metering pumps market. The
companies have been profiled in the report based on key parameters such
as business and financial overview, recent developments, product
portfolio, and geographical reach. A SWOT analysis has also been
included to give readers a clear understanding of the players’
strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Metering Pump Market: Trends and Opportunities
The growing demand for potable water
across the globe is one of the most important factors boosting the
uptake of metering pumps. The shortage of safe drinking water is a major
problem in several regions, with a rapid pace of industrialization and
urbanization. This has resulted in the adoption of metering pumps in the
treatment of wastewater. The global market is also propelled by the
rising popularity of digital pumping solutions. Nevertheless, ongoing
price wars among leading vendors is anticipated to create hurdles for
some, thereby impeding the growth of the metering pumps market.
On the basis of type, diaphragm metering
pumps are known to possess several advantages over piston metering
pumps, including fewer maintenance issues. Among the key applications of
metering pumps, wastewater treatment accounts for a considerable share
in the overall market thanks to the rising demand for eco-friendly
wastewater disposal and treatment solutions.
The vendor landscape of the metering
pumps market is characterized by the presence of large and small players
focused mainly on innovation. Thanks to the availability of affordable
tools and technologies, new entrants have been able to venture into the
metering pumps market, resulting in still competition at a global as
well as regional level. When it comes to metering pumps, branding also
plays a major role.
Metering Pump Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent
regional markets for metering pumps in the world and is slated to
register a strong growth rate over the course of the forecast period,
fueled by a growing focus on capacity expansion and rising investments
from manufacturers. China and India are the leading contributors in this
market, driven by strong demand for metering pumps. China’s role in the
Asia Pacific metering pumps market has been significant as an end user,
thanks to the availability of raw materials at a comparatively lower
cost, increasing investments by foreign and domestic parties, and
surging end-use applications. Europe and North America are also major
players in the metering pumps market and demand for the same can be
attributed to established water treatment and industrial sectors.