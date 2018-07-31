Reasons why India Home Health Care (IHHC) can provide critical care of the highest order – at home

Thanks to their first-class training program, carried out at the company’s high-end Simulation Laboratory in Bangalore – the first of its kind in India.

IHHC has recently garnered a fair bit of attention for the launch of its Simulation Laboratory in Bangalore – set up to train their clinical staff in various aspects of providing quality home healthcare. This state of the art Simulation Lab offers hands-on training programs that help clinical staff improve the quality of medical and healthcare services being delivered at home.

The clinical simulation training program allows the company`s professionals to gain hands-on experience and practice high-tech and complex care skills – that can mirror the care patients receive in a hospital ICU.

This Sim Lab has been designed to recreate real-life scenarios with the help of a program that uses a high-fidelity mannequin (the Sim Man), and patient actors to provide learners a risk-free environment to practice and learn various procedures and methods to take care of a range of critical medical care services, in the patients’ homes. Digitized video, bedside computer charting, electronic feedback – all deliver powerful hands-on training to the nursing staff. There are very few such labs available in the country.

Simulation scenarios are chosen based on high risk, low volume conditions or patients, which are used to teach nursing staff clinical skills, plus lessons in crisis management, teamwork and communication, preventing errors, and building the confidence needed to expertly deliver quality care services at home.

IHHC is a leading home healthcare company that delivers personalized home healthcare. Incorporated in 2009, today the Company has a national footprint that includes Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Chennai; and tie-ups with leading national hospitals. The Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum through its partners.

IHHC has partnered with BAYADA Home Health Care (a major healthcare provider in the US) to ensure quality and advanced healthcare to people in India. BAYADA has three such simulation labs – giving them the unmatched advantage of being the recognized experts in tracheostomy and ventilator care at home. Access to BAYADA’s innovative simulation training helps prepare IHHC’s nurses in delivering the highest-quality care.

