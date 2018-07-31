Telematics Market Historical Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study and Future Estimations 2023

Market synopsis:

The telematics market is majorly driven by certain factors such as increasing demand of wireless connectivity in automobiles, rising implementation of renewable sources of energy in electric vehicles, increasing information and communication technology and telecommunication in various industrial sectors, and initiatives by the government for on-road public safety. Many of the prominent vendors are bringing about changes in their business strategy to effectively deal with this market. The companies are going through various product development, acquisitions and mergers. Trimble had acquired AXIO-NET. AXIO-NET is a provider of global navigation satellite systems in countries like Germany, U.K. Samsung had announced telematics control unit (TCU) in collaboration with Harman technologies. Zurich Insurance Group acquired Bright Box HK Ltd. Many big enterprises like Harman, Samsung, LG, and AT&T are investing in research and development of innovative telematics solutions. The driving factor of emerging digital technology has made possible the communication with machines and is further enhancing its growth in coming years. Artificial intelligence is one of the fastest growing technology in this area which is developing its roots in transportation, automation, construction and industrial applications. However, high equipment cost is one of the factors that is deterring the market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into embedded, portable and hybrid.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into navigation, diagnostic, on-demand infotainment, and maintenance and security.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial, automotive, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, and government

Key Players:

Some of the major players in global Telematics Market include Verizon Communication Inc.(U.S.), HARMAN International Industries Inc.(U.S.), Tom-Tom International BV (Netherland), AT&T (U.S.), Vodafone Group Plc. (U.K.), Ford Motor Company (U.S.), BMW Group (Germany), Telefonica SA (Spain), Mix Telematics (South Africa), and Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.) among others.

Other vendors include Tantalum Corporation (U.K), InfoTrack Telematics (Japan), Agero Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands), Smart Telematics Ltd, BOX telematics limited (U.K), AutoVision Wireless Inc (Canada), Ingenie (U.K), Calamp Corp. (U.S.), Vista Equity Partners (U.S.), ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), ORBCOMM Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers

Regional analysis

The global telematics market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. The geographical analysis of Telematics market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Southern America). Of all the regions, the market is mostly dominated due to the higher adoption rate of technology in North America. The United States contributes a major portion to this growth, especially in commercial telematics. Also, high demand for premium cars with advanced safety and comfort features has driven high growth in telematics market.

Although the technology is still developing, the companies including various start-ups have begun conducting experiments on the road and have also partnered with telecommunication service providers to accomplish the task. Also, the region holds more than 60% of the top prominent players providing services in this market. North America is closely followed by Europe region, which is a leader considering the automobile industry. Europe and North America are the technologically advanced regions, and the factor affecting the growth of this market is the growing application of analytics in industries like transportation, automotive, supply chain, and logistics, retail, healthcare, and IT & Telecommunication and is increasing deployment of advanced telematics features in the end product. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increasing initiatives by government.

Intended Audience

Telematics Market services providers

Smart components manufacturers

Government agencies

Electronic components manufacturers

Value-added resellers

Auto parts suppliers

Research Firms

Automation & control networking technologies vendors

Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

