Life has a way of taken its toll on each of us. Accepting our strengths and limitations is the bedrock to the road of wholeness. We use a multi-faceted approach to counseling that is rooted in respecting your dignity, leveraging your strengths and developing life rhythms that fit your unique personality and context.

Sometimes we just need to sharpen the skills necessary to manage life. Whether it’s learning how to balance a budget, a difficult boss or anything in-between, having a highly qualified coach can be the leverage you need to break through that longstanding personal barrier.

Businesses and organizations have a lot of moving pieces. The expertise of a professional counselor can fast-track resolving staffing, managerial or executive issues. From conducting research to providing tailored interventions, our first-class counseling consultation services can provide the solutions that you need. counselor