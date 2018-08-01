Find Best Promotional Staff Online to Hire the Right Person in the Right Job

Hiring experienced and professional promotional staff is very important for the companies to create an impact on their targeted audience and enhance their brand image in the events or exhibitions they take part. This is because professional event staff know how to mingle with people and promote your brand image in the public. They can add value to your brand with their charisma. However, it is always not easy to find the promotional staff at the right time to organise your event or exhibition and hence most of the companies often rely on the modeling agencies in Dubai for the recruitment of the promotional staff. But this turns out to be very expensive to the company as they need to pay the service charges to the recruitment agency as well as have to compromise with their data base to select the promotional staff to fill the vacancy. Instead, the companies can now choose the online staffing solutions offered by Professionate that offers a wonderful platform for the companies to post their jobs and find temporary staff online. The aspirants who are looking for temporary jobs like event host/hostess, moderator, sales assistants, models, service staff, mascot, stand builder etc can easily find jobs on Professionate by going through the vacancies that best suit to their experience and also upload their profiles to be noticed by the companies.

The companies can register with Professionate and pay a nominal amount to list their jobs on the portal. They can post jobs in the standard or the power job segment to get noticed immediately. By listing the job companies shall receive shortlisted applications that suits to their job requirement from the portal and also at the same time they can browse the profiles on the portal to find one that best suits to their requirement. The companies need not get carried away with just the images of the candidates but can go through their professional achievements, ratings and rankings before choosing one that best suits to their job vacancy. Even the recruitment agencies can register on the portal and have access to hundreds of profiles to send to their clients. As the portal offers worldwide you can easily find promotional staff in whichever place you plan to organise your event or take part in an exhibition. The aspirants who are looking for a job can just register with Professionate instead of running behind the recruitment agencies to list their profile in the recruitment agencies data base.

