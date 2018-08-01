Organic Juices Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Organic juices are one kind of organic beverages which does not have any components of artificial flavors & colors, preservative, synthetic pesticides and chemical ingredients. Organic juices are produced natural ingredients. The demand of the organic juices is increasing exceptionally both in developed & developing economies. Organic juices offer extra micronutrients which are vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the adverse effects of chemical ingredients is expected to enhance the demand for organic juices.

Market Scenario:

The growth of the organic juice market is anticipated to be driven by various factors. The rising awareness about weight & heart-related health issues among the young generation is expected to propel the sales of organic juice during the forecast period. For that, consumers are moving towards the packaged fruit drinks instead of the carbonated soft drinks. Rising numbers of health-conscious people in developing economies especially in the country’s urban areas are more inclined on the nutrition & functionality of the products is one of the important factors for the rising growth of organic juices market. Over the last few years, consumers are no more stick to the traditional food. Consumers are becoming experimental in terms of both food & beverages. Key manufacturers are launching new organic juices in various flavors which in turn propels the sales of organic juices during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global organic juices market: Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Group Danone (France), Purity Organic (U.S.)

Segments

The global organic juices market is segmented into the source, certification, and distribution channel

On the basis of the source, it is segmented into vegetable juices, fruit juices, and others. Among all the sources, fruit juices are expected to the significant market proportion in the global organic juice market during the forecast period. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers in developing economies is driving the growth of fruit juice.

On the basis of the certificate, it is segmented into 100% certificate and 95% certificate

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into store-based and non-store based. Store-based segment is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the global organic juices market. Store-based distribution channel is further segmented into Supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers and others. Among the store based distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets are holding major market share. However, non-store based distribution channel is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global organic juices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among the regions, Europe is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017 and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the organic juices market in Europe region is anticipated to be driven by various factors. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits coupled with the higher nutritional value of organic beverages products is expected to fuel the sales of organic juices market. In Europe, Germany is holding the highest market share in the year of 2017. North America is also estimated to account for the 25% of the market proportion in the year of 2017. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a high pace during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income of the consumers in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the sales of organic juices during the forecast period.

