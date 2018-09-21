Cleanroom Consumables Market Trends, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2022

The cleanroom consumables market is growing due to increasing utilization of cleanroom consumables in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry, medical device industry, and electronics industry. In addition, the increasing utilization of cleanroom consumables in nanotechnology industry is also driving the growth of global cleanroom consumables market. Among the different type, the gloves segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the various end-user, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry held the largest share in the global market in 2015, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Cleanroom consumables are required during handling, assembly and manufacturing of different products. The utilization of cleanroom consumables assist in maintaing the quality of products and increasing process yield. As a result, the demand for cleanroom consumables, such as cleanroom apparel, cleaning products, stationary, wipers, gloves, and adhesive mats is expected to increase. They are also being used across various industries, such as optical industry, aerospace industry, defence and food industry leading to growth of global cleanroom consumables market. As a result, the demand for cleanroom consumables is expected to increase leading to growth of the global cleanroom consumables market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global cleanroom consumable market include Micronova Manufacturing Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Berkshire Corporation, Valutek, ITW Texwipe, Nitritex Ltd., KM Corporation, Contec Inc., and Cantel Medical Corporation.