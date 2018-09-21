Latest Sports Hall Seating & PU Floor Coating System In UAE

The trendy new sports hall seating and polyurea floor coating system is now being catered in Dubai and UAE. The industry giant Bin Sabt Sports & Leisure has modernised the designs and technology to enhance the user experience, optimize the space and to provide a better protective layered system to the materials exposed in corrosive or depleting environment. Major notable changes in the technology and the material is further discussed to enlighten the consumers.

Sports Hall Seating System in UAE:

There are different sports hall seatings depending upon the events which can be categorized in both indoor and outdoor areas. To meet the different needs, from pre-galvanised high tensile metal such as stainless steel to polycarbonate high density plastic is used to manufacture seats. The options in seating can be fixed type as well removable along with facility of retractability to occupy less space. The seating halls designed are specialised with the space area and crowd to fit in completely. To make the viewers ‘performance concentric’ the designs are customized keeping each and every eye focused over the event. The round shaped, stage facing, square and multiple story arrangements are specialised as per the importance.

It is most commonly observed that the seating in open area require a bit more maintenance, to make the task a bit easy dust proof and rust proof, easy to install and demount seats are placed. These help to reduce the cost of maintenance and replacements are easy. The material used is locked with hooks and bolts which can easily be operated with standard tools. However, it doesn’t mean that the quality would suffer or there would be any chance of the furnishing getting worned out easily. The anti weather coating keeps the material or the surface smooth, prevents corroding of the seats which is essential for the geographical locations such as UAE.

Polyurea (PU) Floor Coatings in Dubai

The Polyurea floor coating is best a solution to help the budget cuts. The flexible coating material helps in preventing corrosion and makes the area of material waterproof. The exhaustive conditions of the areas such as Dubai/UAE need this high pressures spray to prevent damage to the walls, floors and other open areas. It can be used on any shape or material, the vast application include the race tracks, swimming pools, stadiums, food courts, WC and much more. PU coatings are also used to make the floor plain and smooth. The vibration absorption solution comes with variety of colors and coating thicknesses required according the event or place. The PU coating requires low budget maintenance and it can be antibacterial and antifungal thus making it best to be used in heavy traffic areas.

About Bin Sabt Sports & Leisure

Providing the ultimate quality of sports seating and PU floor coating in Dubai/UAE, the company has a lot of potential which has been recognised by its clients. Services and optimal solutions are being catered for past many decades and thus have left a mesmerizing impact on the market. The user can trust the service lining for the material and product ordered. This company has always kept the options of customizing the materials to adjust in client budget, space and technology required. The most enhanced team of researchers keeps working with international raw material suppliers to give strong and latest material made products.

