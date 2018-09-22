ABAC & G-PMC Celebrate Work Uniting Veterans To Take On ANAB-IAF Anti-American Practices

Rising business accreditation organization ABAC and quality experts G-PMC have been keeping a keen eye on the anti-American practices of international accreditation groups the ANAB and IAF. Daryl Guberman of G-PMC has been working to bring veterans on board to help expose this activity.

New York, NY, USA, September 21, 2018 — Broadly speaking, when it comes to being supportive of America and opposed to clear anti-Americanism it would be difficult to find a more passionate group of people than the veteran community. This gives a good explanation why Daryl Guberman (http://darylguberman.com), possible CT. Senatorial candidate and representative of both the accreditation organization the ABAC and the quality management system experts G-PMC (http://dguberman.com), has reached out to veterans through YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3kKqASEx1o&feature=youtu.be) and personal communication to help stand up against what he has exposed as clear anti-American bias in the accreditation organization the ANAB and the IAF. The response to his call has been very enthusiastic.

“I am passionate about America and about helping veterans whenever possible,” commented Guberman. “That could mean bringing them on board to work with us at G-PMC or other companies I have influence in, or in this case, helping raise awareness among veteran-owned or operated businesses that they may well be unintentionally supporting anti-American activities if they aren’t diligent who they use for their accreditation and certifications. There’s no sidestepping around the issue – both the ANAB and IAF have a long list, history, and present of activities and members that no patriot would want to even be indirectly associated with.”

Guberman has pointed out, giving extensive evidence, that the IAF, whose CEO is a Chinese national, and the ANAB, may even be breaking the law by doing business with countries who are under sanctions for sponsoring terrorism or human rights abuses. The list of countries associated with both reads like a modern rogues gallery with not just China, but Iran – who routinely call for the destruction of both America and Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, and numerous Arab nations, also known for high-level antisemitism being represented. Certainly nothing 99% of American veterans or other patriots would want to have their business, name, or reputation associated with.

In addition to his work educating business leaders and veterans of threats to America in the business world, Guberman has also worked on other campaigns against political corruption and cronyism which has led to the possibility of his running for US Senate representing his home state of Connecticut, as an independent, a position which he believes will allow him to do the best job possible for the American people unchained by the limitations of “party politics”.

For more information be sure to visit http://darylguberman.com and http://dguberman.com.

