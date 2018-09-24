Alcohol Ethoxylate Market in Japan is Estimated to Reach $370 million by 2025

24 September 2018 –

The Japan Alcohol Ethoxylate Market size is likely to reach close to USD 370 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Increasing demand in the wake of adoption of low foam, easy rinse detergents and cleaners will bode well for market growth in the country. Growing use in detergents, cleaners, and pharmaceutical products is expected to further fuel expansion in the coming years. The market for alcohol ethoxylates is mainly driven by rising demand for low rinse and rinse-free detergents in the healthcare sector. Rise in colleges, universities, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and laundry and cleaning services is estimated to drive demand for institutional and industrial cleaners.

Rising requirement for highly stable oil-in-water emulsions across paper processing, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals among other application industries is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. High adoption of alcohol ethoxylate-based emulsions owing to superior biodegradable characteristics and great stability will further boost growth. Applications as wetting agents for hard surfaces are also expected to drive the Japan alcohol ethoxylates market growth over the forecast period. In addition, demand in dispersions is expected to witness a rise in the forecast period.

Demand for lauryl alcohol ethoxylates for cleaning purposes in industrial, institutional, and household detergents is expected to drive market growth. Development of manufacturing industry and favorable political environment are expected to drive the market. Japan is one of the leading consumers of ethylene oxide in the world, with a total annual consumption of 590 kilo tons in 2016. As a result, Japan has become one of the major driving factors for global ethylene oxide capacity. Market for fatty alcohol ethoxylates is driven by ready availability of raw materials such as ethylene oxide and fatty alcohol. In addition, high demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the Japan alcohol ethoxylate market over the forecast period. Rising usage in the production of agrochemicals is expected to create growth opportunities over the next few years.

The cleaning industry was the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Growth in industrial cleaning applications was primarily driven by presence of a large industrial sector in Japan. The market was dominated by the use of surfactants, wetting agents, detergents, and dispersants. Excellent formulation with exceptional wetting, and rapid dissolution properties, coupled with good rinse ability and low aquatic toxicity, are estimated to drive product demand over the forecast period. The Japan household cleaning market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing per capita income, resulting in higher living standards. Rising urban population is anticipated to impel demand for hygiene promoting products such as household cleaners.

