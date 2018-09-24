According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “ Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Techniques (Imaging, Biopsy,, Biomarkers); By Cancer Type (Respiratory, Breast, Skin, Digestive),Stage, Gender, Product Type, Geography – Forecasts 2018 – 2023” the market is expected to grow due to the rise in geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyles.

Americas to have a major share in the Cancer Testing and Screening Market

Americas will dominate the Cancer Testing and Screening Market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific will have the highest growth in the market due to increasing number of cancer affected people in the region. In the US, Cancer is the second main cause of deaths. In men, prostrate, lung, and colon accounted for 44% of the diagnosed cancers in 2016. Prostate cancer represents 1 out of 5 cases. In women, three types of cancers in 2016 were breast, lung, and colon. To curb such cancers, continuous screening is needed. This will drive the growth of Cancer screening in US.

In Asia Pacific, increasing population and ageing in China has resulted in the increasing incidences and mortality of cancer in the region. This has compelled the government in the region to propose demonstration projects. WHO proposed Program for Cancer prevention and control in China, the program will provide cancer screening facilities.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

Imaging techniques involves the process of creating a visual representation of the interior of a body for clinical analysis with regard to the functioning of the internal organs. This process for diagnosis of cancer includes radiography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and endoscopy. Imaging tests such as CT scan and X rays generate pictures of the body’s interior without the need for incision. They provide information about the size, shape, and location of the problem.

Endoscopy plays an important role in identifying the spread of cancer in the patient’s body. Various kinds of endoscopy include endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic retrograde, and cholangiopancreatography (ERCP).

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for enhanced procedure accuracy during cancer testing for avoiding the side effects has driven the need for advanced technologies. This has driven the R&D investments in the Cancer Testing and Screening Market.

Testing and screening programs can reduce the burden of cancer by ensuring people get the tests done in a timely manner.

Improvements in Low Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) technology and minimally surgical techniques makes the adoption of lung cancer screening stronger.

Unhealthy lifestyles such as lack of physical exercise and consumption of diets rich in fats, sugars, and salts will raise the risk for cancer. This drives the growth of the Cancer Testing and Screening Market.

Key players of the Cancer Testing and Screening Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Diagnostics), Danaher, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Beckton Dickinson are expected to be the dominant players of the cancer molecular testing market.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche provides test service in treating and diagnosing breast cancer. Danaher designs, manufactures, and markets healthcare, environmental, and industrial equipment. Recently, Johnson & Johnson acquired C-SATS, a Seattle startup that gives performance reviews for surgeons. Abbot provides a broad range of medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition products.

Cancer Testing and Screening Market is segmented as below:

Growing number of awareness programs for cancer screening drives the demand for Cancer Testing and Screening Market.

A. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Type

1. Introduction

2. Lung Cancer

3. Blood Cancer

4. Bone Cancer

5. Abdominal Cancer

6. Eye Cancer

7. Mouth Cancer

8. Breast (Women) Cancer

9. Others

B. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Technique

1. Introduction

2. Imaging Techniques

3. Bio Marker Tests

4. Endoscopy

5. Radiation Techniques

6. Others

C. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Treatment

1. Introduction

2. Surgery

3. Radiation

4. Hormone Therapy

5. Chemo Therapy

6. Gene Therapy

7. Others

D. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Stage

1. Tnm Stages

2. Stages 0,1,2,3,4

3. Prognostic Factors

4. Other Staging Systems

E. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Gender

1. Men

2. Women

F. Cancer Testing and Screening Market By Geography(covers 14+ countries)

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. DIASORIN S.P.A.

2. IMMUNODIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS PLC

3. EPIGENOMICS AG

4. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC

5. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

6. TARGET DISCOVERY

7. POSITIVE BIOSCIENCES

8. CELDARA MEDICAL

9. VOLITIONRX

