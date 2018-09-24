Author Dan Leigh Releases A New Book On “Compulsive, Broken, but Still Alive: OCD and a Better Life”

(September 24, 2018) – Obsessive-compulsive disorder is something that prevents many individuals around the world from moving forward in their life. When some are moving forward, some really have a hard time handling it. Now, author Dan Leigh has released a new book on “Compulsive, Broken, but Still Alive: OCD and a Better Life” to help these individuals.

This anxiety book is designed by author Dan Leigh as a short read book with approximately 6500 words and 86 pages. With this book, the readers can learn how to handle fear in their life in an effective manner and they will also learn what life is like with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Dan Leigh, who has created this memoir, says “In this book, I tell my story publicly for the first time. I include plenty of humor and anecdotes. I also include the 7 most profound lessons I have learned about fear. You can apply these lessons to your own life, even if you do not have OCD or anxiety issues.”

About Dan Leigh:

In addition to being an author, Dan Leigh is also an independent health researcher. In his books, Dan provides actionable and solid advice in for making positive life changes in the lives of the readers. He suffers from anxiety and OCD himself so he has specific interest in mental health strategies and assistance.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G4K1NZW

Media Contact:

Name: Dan Leigh

Email: dan@danleighpublishing.com

Website: https://www.danleighpublishing.com

###