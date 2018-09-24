Crown Group of Hotels Presents an Exclusive Staycation for the summer in The Heart of London

United Kingdom, – Crown Group of Hotels offers convenient and comfortable hotels in London for their customers.

With the twenty years of experience of hosting travellers to the city of London, Crown Group of Hotels has always aimed to make the trip of their customers as smooth as possible. Along with the rise in the trend of staycations, many travellers plan to explore the city’s beauty by staying at affordable hotels near Kings Cross St Pancras. Crown Group has five hotels across the city for you to choose from. No matter where in London you wish to visit, you can stay comfortably at any of their hotels in London.

Staycations are all about spending holidays in one’s home country rather than abroad. There has been a rise in Staycations this summer, partly due to the heatwave in London as well as the Worldcup and Cricket Fever. If you are looking for a staycation, Crown Hotels are the perfect choice as they make sure to take care of all your requirements by offering you free Wi-Fi, tea and coffee facilities in your room, and also a hearty breakfast to set you up for the day.

As far as the last minute requests of the customers are concerned, their reception and concierge staff is always there to assist you anytime. This August, they are also offering 10% off on booking, so if you are looking to join the staycation trend, then do visit their website & book your room now!

About the Company:

Crown Group of Hotels have been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years. They have comfortable, affordable hotels within London (the capital of UK), which provide for all customer needs during their jam-packed trips to the capital. All hotels are located close to national and local train stations as well as business venues and prominent tourist attractions. All their hotels are of a good standard and are regularly renovated to ensure they retain their standards. They combine the old with the new exceptionally well, so each of their customers receives the modern comforts they are used to whilst also feeling like they are a part of this historic city.

Contact Information:

Address – Bloomsbury Palace Hotel. 29-31 Gower Street

City – London

State – London

Country – United Kingdom

Zip code/ PIN code – WC1E 6HG

Phone Number – 0207 636 5801

Company Email ID – bloomsburypalace@crowngroupofhotels.com

Website: https://www.crowngroupofhotels.com/