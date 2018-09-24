Fire Resistant Paints Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

24th September 2018 – The Global Fire Resistant Paints Market is expected to observe very high market growth at rising CAGR in forthcoming period. Fire resistant paints have become the need of the hour because of scores of lives has been lost globally on account of fires. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and new and ergonomic construction methods are feeling its pangs so an increasing need to adopt fire resistant materials and paints for commercial, industrial and infrastructures is on the rise.

Growth factors for fire resistant paints market are protecting lives due to calamity without damaging exterior wall finish. Fire resistant paints have a tendency to bulge when fire erupts thus protecting the paint-covered surface from rising flames and prevent loss of property. The foam obstructs the fire from penetrating the surface and destroying the wall exterior. This adds to the statement that fire resistant paints travel a long way in preventing damage to lives and loss of property. The fire-resistant paints act as a first line of defense till such a time when fire-fighters do not reach the scene. Fire-resistant paints are increasingly used in industrial buildings that house hundreds of people at any given time.

The urban lifestyles and accidents resulting in closed premises due to accidental fires are growth -related factors to fire resistant paints market. Additionally, people awareness regarding health and safety constraints and with the startling discovery that paints which were once considered a decorative application is now a safety application as well adds as a growth factor for fire resistant paints market.

Though being an entry market, fire resistant paints are seizing the opportune moment to strike in a fast-moving market. The application has wide uses in industrial setups prone to fire-related accidents. Segmentation of fire resistant paints markets by application includes Building and construction, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace and marine, electrical and electronics, furniture and textiles. By geographical regions, segmentation for fire resistant paints market includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Market Segment:

Global Fire Resistant Paints market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

International

PPG

JOTUN

Nippon

LANLING

YONGXIN

Champion

TH

SKK

DMD

KUCK

Sika

Oasis

AkzoNobel

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid Fire Resistant Coatings

Powder Fire Resistant Coatings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building & construction

Oil & gas

Automotive

Aerospace & marine

Electrical & electronics

Furniture

Textiles

