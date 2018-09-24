Flex LED Strip Lights Market Competition Insights And Opportunities During 2018 to 2025

24th September 2018 – Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. LED strips are perfect for numerous applications and are user-friendly in nature. They are commonly used for cove lights, cabinet lights, edge light, architectural lights, canopy, archway, contour marking and back lights. The features are inclusive of IC control, plug-in, linearly separable, customization and eco-green light. Other features such as longer lifespan and low power consumption indicate its market performance. Commercially, the use of flexible LED strip lights is growing in the modern lighting design around the globe. Mainly due to the increase in efficiency, brightness, color options and ease of installation, the flex LED strip lights market is gaining a commercial significance in the national and international market too.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of flex LED strip lights market include commercial significance of LED strip lights. The market is also driven by growth in outdoor events and demand for fancy lighting. Moreover, features and benefits offered by flex LED strip lights enable potential opportunities in the local and national market of respective regions. Based on segmentation by application, the flex LED strip lights includes commercial and residential. Residential segment dominates the market growth in the forthcoming period. Based on segmentation by type, the flex LED strip lights includes 5050 and 3528.

Geographically, flex LED strip lights market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is also expected to gain positive traction owing to large pool of customers and growth in outdoor events. North America and Europe market is also expected to gain a significant CAGR growth owing to rising demand for LED flex strip light for residential purpose. Middle-East regions also account for significant growth owing to rise in commercial significance. African regions however are expected to witness a moderate CAGR growth in the forthcoming period.

The key players in the flex LED strip lights market include OML Technology, Jiasheng Lighting, Osram, Philips, Forge Europa, Sidon Lighting, Optek Electronics, NVC Lighting, Opple, Jesco Lighting, Ledtronics, PAK, FSL.

