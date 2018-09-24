Linear Alkyl Benzene Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.3% from 2012 to 2018

A new research report released by U.S.-based market intelligence firm Transparency Market Research analyzes the linear alkyl benzene market quantitatively and estimates that it will grow upon its 2011 market value of US$6,149 million at a steady CAGR of 4.3% from 2012 to 2018. The report is titled ‘Linear Alkyl Benzene Market for – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 – 2018’, and provides detailed analysis of the global linear alkyl benzene market as well as insightful forecasts about the upcoming state of the market in terms of revenue and volume. According to volume, the global alkyl benzene market totaled 3,391.6 kilotons in 2011.

Linear alkyl benzene is an important component in the production of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, which is used to produce detergents. Production of linear alkylbenzene sulfonates takes up a major share of the global linear alkyl benzene market. The applications of linear alkylbenzenene sulfonate are further divided into five subcategories: heavy-duty laundry liquids, light-duty dishwashing liquids, laundry powders, industrial cleaners, and other generic household cleaners. The first category, heavy-duty laundry liquids, is widely prevalent, and thus demands the highest share of the global linear alkyl benzene market. Due to growing development and affluence in large tracts of the world, household liquids are expected to be the fastest growing category in the linear alkyl benzene market.

Apart from the manufacture of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, linear alkyl benzene is also used in other applications such as ink solvents, herbicides, electric cable oil, paints, etc., on a smaller scale.The rising demand for cleaners is the major driver of the linear alkyl benzene market. Increasing environmental regulations will help the market, since linear alkyl benzene is easily biodegradable and is not a serious health threat. Due to this, the category of industrial cleaners is also expected to enjoy a high CAGR during the report’s forecast period.

The global linear alkyl benzene market is divided into five regional submarkets: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The growing economies of countries such as China and India made Asia Pacific the dominant region in the 2011 market. Similar growth in Latin American countries such as Brazil is expected to make Asia Pacific and Latin America the fastest growing regional submarkets for linear alkyl benzene, with the former shading the latter.

The linear alkyl benzene market is fragmented, due to the multitude of regional manufacturers. However, dominant multinational corporations accounted for about 50% of the 2011 market; Sasol, based in South Africa, is the global leader with a market share of 9%. The report also profiles other major players in the linear alkyl benzene market, such as Huntsman Performance Products, Jin Tung Petrochemicals, CEPSA Quimica, Chevron Phillips Chemical Industry, etc. The common aim of linear alkyl benzene manufacturers so far has been to expand into the developing Asia Pacific and Latin American markets.

