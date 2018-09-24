Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market report 2018 – TPI Composites, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, MFG Wind

Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market Overview:

Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2024.Wind turbine composite material arises as a vital component of wind turbine for the production of wind turbine part such as rotor blade. Composite material is generally made up of fiber & matrix. The fiber provides physical strength and circulates loads in composite, while the matrix binds and maintains the spacing of the fiber material protecting the fiber from environmental damage and abrasion. The composite material formed from strengthening of fiber and matrix is far high-classfrom conventional metals like steel and aluminum.Growing concerns for greenhouse emissions have directed to the rising demand for clean, and sustainable energy sources. Wind energy is ideal for environmentfriendly power generation.

The growth of global wind turbine composite materials market is primarily driven by factors such as increased demand from wind energy sector, and high-class properties of composite materials such as corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, lower maintenance, and long lifecycle. Besides, several government initiatives and environmental regulations have also supported the market growth. However, high cost of these materials is the major hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive R&D activities, and supportive economic & environmental factors raising the demand for composite materials is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global wind turbine composite materials market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the segment is classified into fiber (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin (epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and others), and other types. The application segment is sub-segmented into nacelle, blade, tower, base, and other applications.

Based on geography, global wind turbine composite materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the report are Suzlon Energy Limited, TPI Composites, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, MFG Wind, Hexcel Corporation,Teijin Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray Industries, Inc., Gurit Holding AG, and Royal Tencate NV,among others.

