Brazil Ice Cream Market is Anticipated to Register Significant CAGR till 2025

Brazil Ice Cream Market size is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025. The market is projected to witness significant growth over the next coming years owing to the rising consumer disposable income coupled with the consumer indulgence in ice cream products. The growth in economic conditions of the country has favorably impacted the upsurge in ice cream and other confectioneries. This growth was driven by the increased in per capita consumption of the ice cream in the country, as the export from the country was accounted for less than 1.0% in 2016. For instance, in 2013, per capita consumption of ice cream was about 4 to 6 kg in Brazil.

Frozen desserts and ice creams are seasonal-sensitive categories. The increasing consumption of frozen desserts is attributed to the changing taste preference of consumers towards ice cream and other dessert categories. The factors such as affordable prices, availability of flavors, familiar ingredients, and availability of small packs of ice creams are projected to augment the demand for ice creams during the forecast period.

Compared to the developed countries such as Canada, the U.S. and Switzerland, Brazil has lower per capita consumption which in turn is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market in near future. Increasing demand for ice cream and other frozen desserts from old age population (above 50 years) would probably boost the revenues in forthcoming years. The rapid change in consumption patterns amongst the consumers is possibly expected to create new growth opportunities for premium and innovative segments products in the country.

The market growth in the country is attributed to the continuous launch of various flavor of ice cream and variety of offerings by the vendors functioning in the market. The strong presence of local and private label brands in the country are competing with well-established players by offering low cost products. The development of private-label retail brands such as Kroger is contributing to the expansion for ice cream market.

Key players operating in the Brazil ice cream industry are Unilever Brazil, Nestle, Blue Bell Creameries, General Mills, and Mars. The Brazil ice cream industry is fragmented with the presence of large number of small and few well-established players. The market comprises of 90.0% of small vendors functioning in the market. Few other vendors engaged in selling premium ice cream products includes Mil Frutas, Diletto, Frutos do Brasil.

