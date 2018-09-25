Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch: A Subtle Feminity that Oozes a Strength in Itself

Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch” width=”270″ align=”left” />Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch expresses the horological creation of Aldo and Margherita Furlanetto in Bologna, Furla looks to the future with a foot grounded in its solid past of time-honoured artisanship, artisanal expertise, a sense of beauty and innovative designs. Thanks to a sharp business acumen, retail focus and trend-driven designs, Furla counts endless accomplishments and milestones.

The much-awaited classic watch in the Giada collection is embellished with a mesh stainless steel bracelet and case. The quartz movement is Y120EY, with white dial and an analog display. The push and pull crown enables to adjust the hands as in all quartz watches. It is a fashion watch and is strengthened with the fact that it is only 30-meter water resistance, suitable just for a light swim or shower. In this case, if you happen to enter the shower with the watch on, there shall be no danger of losing its movement! The 33mm dial is best suited to a petite feminine wrist.

The Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch gives a snow-white feeling with all steel makeover and a white dial with two pink hour markers at 3o’clock and 9o’ clock. The other Giada models are also pastel shades that can be worn with any kind of out fits but best suited with a glamorous one as it gives a stark contrast to the whole outfit. On the other had it can be worn with similar paste shaded dresses o match with the outfit and give a stark professional look.

The Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch is again safe from all kind of damages as the mineral crystal cover protects it. Apart from this, the watch could have a day and date window that could be a help, especially to working women.

Furla Giada Quartz R4253108503 Women’s Watch, is from the famous fashion house FURLA, which is a statement in itself and thus, wearing it is a fashion statement and could be carried away with the name itself. A classic style engraved with the name of the famous fashion house and a budget watch is all you need to flaunt it, also gift it to your near and dear ones. A watch which is fuss free and yet oozes with classic feminity and style.

Bottom line: The rich feminity with the sophistication is ideal for every lifestyle you lead and is enriched with beautiful feminine shades. The watch both feminine and functional is a collector’s choice.

Visit Here: http://www.creationwatches.com/products/furla-watches-445/furla-giada-quartz-r4253108503-womens-watch-14412.html