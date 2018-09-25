Leading online health portal 3hcare.in raises USD 1Million in second round of funding

New Delhi: 3hcare.in, an Indian healthcare online portal has raised $1 million in the second round of funding from a group of technology experts.

3hcare.in bagged its first round of angel funding within 11 months of establishment. It has really caught the attention of investors and is continuously growing very aggressively in this sector. Proving to be niche in the segment of providing online healthcare services has the convenience of last minute bookings and quick door step services. Currently, 3hcare is doing online booking of diagnostic test, offline corporate annual and pre-employment tests, and preventive healthcare test packages, domestic and international surgeries. Now, in coming days 3hcare will start to cover semi-urban and rural areas also so that healthcare can reach to root base of India.

CA (Dr) Ruchi Gupta, Founder and CEO, 3hcare.in says, “We plan to utilize this investment to expand our team, infrastructure and scale up the platform by strengthening IT. The idea has always been to improve hyper-local neighbourhood concept, powered in the front end by technology. Part of funds will be used to bolster and upgrade our technology, especially incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide an enhanced value added customer experience & expansion to PAN India.”

The trending aspect of Artificial intelligence will be highly beneficial for the users of the online portal as it will translate the gathered information into tangible results. The development of user-interface will produce highly reliable, repeatable and accurate results. With the synergy of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, a digital revolution is expected in the online healthcare to optimize user experience.

The leading online health portal already has firm roots in the field of diagnostics and has collaborations with many leading hospitals (Both NABL and JCI accredited) across the country. Within 2 years of inception, the portal has drastically improved the accessibility to healthcare for all. With an aim for the patients to manage their finances efficiently, another vertical plan my surgery helps them compare costs of surgery in various hospitals on a single click.

“We are pleased to have closed our second round of funding and this will hold us in good stead while we spread out geographically. We also have received an overwhelming response from the people about the services rendered being of great help to them. Ease of access, saving of time, transparency, comparative cost and credibility are few traits due to which even corporate sector have preferred our services.” Added Dr Gupta.

With PAN India success, the online portal continues to delight the patients with the quality services. Healthcare and testing has always been a necessity and a time consuming chore, which has been made easy and highly accessible with the use of technology. With the shift in the pattern of diseases since last decade, more people look forward to improvement in preventive and curative health.

3hcare.in has been on the cusp of figuring out a niche for themselves in the field of healthcare services. The passion and dedication which the online portal has demonstrated, matches its strong execution capacity.

About 3hcare.in

3hcare.in is one of the leading online portals that provides access to all associated labs and hospitals with complete information, be it tests, pricing, discount, location, etc. Any person looking for medical services can search on the basis of location, name of centre, or by the test name, then select a test and centre, choose a date and time, and book online. 3Hcare has partnered with leading laboratories in many cities, and aims to bridge the accessibility gap between healthcare services and patients. To offer accessibility to diagnostic centres easily, 3HCare has partnered with over 400 diagnostic centres and over 50 hospitals in more than 1500 locations across India. Last year, the platform launched Plan my Surgery, a service that helps patient plan surgical treatment online. Currently, the portal allows users to compare and book online treatment for cancer, heart, spine, orthopedics, neurology, fertility, gynecology, organ transplant, cosmetic surgery, and others. 3Hcare also lets patients pay at the centre or online.