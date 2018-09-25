Limit Switches Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Limit Switches Market: Definition and Introduction

Limit switches are sensing devices that detect the absence or presence of objects, based on physical contact. They are electro-mechanical devices that are mechanically actuated when they come in contact with an object. As soon as the levers or arms of a limit switch come in contact with an object, the device either completes an electrical circuit or breaks an electrical circuit. Limit switches are widely used across many day-to-day commercial and industrial end uses for sensing, presence detection and safety applications. They are generally used when non-human mechanical actuation is required and provide reliable performance in remote and tough environments with some varieties of limit switches coming in encased-type configurations. The casings protect the limit switches from external forces and contaminations that can damage the device. Limit switches are easy to install and require low maintenance.

Considering these aspects of limit switches, the study of the trends and forecasts of the limit switches market becomes an important read.

Limit Switches Market: Segmentation

On the basis of actuator type, the limit switches market can be segmented as,

• Lever Actuated

• Roller Actuated

• Plunger Actuated

• Others

On the basis of product type, the limit switches market can be segmented as,

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

On the basis of operation type, the limit switches market can be segmented as,

• Momentary/Spring Return

• Non-return

On the basis of end use, the limit switches market can be segmented as,

• Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Food & Beverage Production

o Metals & Mining

o Chemicals & Petrochemical

o Materials Handling

• Residential & Commercial

Limit Switches Market: Dynamics

Limit switches find numerous applications in devices around us. Limit switches are at work when we the refrigerator’s lights go off after closing the door. Limit switches’ actuation leads to the switching on of the dome light when we open a car door. They protect a microwave from starting up unless the door is properly latched. Thus, the wide variety of sensing, detection and safety applications of limit switches will drive its market growth. The usage of limit switches in hazardous applications without the requirement of human contact will help the market demand, particularly for safety applications. Tightening industrial safety regulations and a focus on minimizing downtime will additionally drive the market for limit switches. The growing markets of consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment will also drive the growth of the limit switches market. The ability of limit switches to perform effectively in dangerous and tough environments will also help drive the market penetration.

Limit Switches Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for limit switches is set to grow at a good pace in the next five to ten years with increasing demand for presence detection, mechanical sensing and non-human contact based actuation applications across the world. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant market for limit switches as it is home to nearly 60% of the world’s population and accounts for the largest number of vehicle sales as well as the sales of consumer products and industrial equipment in the world. Also, manufacturers of limit switches can capitalize on the increasingly stringent safety regulations in Europe and North America, which are also large markets for limit switches with well-developed industrial and commercial sectors. The toughening industrial safety regulations in these regions will help the limit switches market. China, the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and India are some of the key countries for the demand growth in the limit switches market.

