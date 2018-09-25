Spot Welding Robots Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018 to 2028

Spot Welding Robots Market: Introduction

Spot welding robots are automated welding machines used for spot welding in the manufacturing and design processes. Spot welding robots are an efficient alternative of spot welding for mass production purposes. Moreover, spot welding robots are used to reduce the production cycle time. They are controlled by PLCs in which the stored procedures inside the robot can be used for controlling the rotation, shifting, and stretch motion of the robots. Moreover, spot welding robots can be used to accurately capture the joints and weld them.

Manufacturers of these robots usually design them such that they can replace workers working in high temperature and dangerous areas. Some of the significant parts of spot welding robots include spot welding guns, robots, weld controllers and spot welding swivels. Moreover, spot welding robots find applications in numerous industries, but the key application of these robots is in the automotive industry where the demand for consistent positional accuracy is high. As the automotive industry continues to grow, it is expected to create opportunities for augmentation of the spot welding robots market.

Spot Welding Robots Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements have made their way in all industries across the globe. Spot welding robots considerably reduce the errors associated with manual spot welding. In the automotive industry, where large size parts are to be welded, manual spot welding does not serve the purpose. In such applications, the demand for spot welding robots has been increasing considerably over the past few years. This is expected to promote the growth of the spot welding robots market in the near future. Moreover, automotive manufacturers have been focusing towards increasing the quality of their vehicles in order to stand apart in such a competitive business environment. This is expected to increase the adoption of spot welding robots across industries.

The spot welding process offers numerous advantages over other welding types. For example, spot welding robots offer improved consistency of welds, saves floor space, reduces production cycle time and the ability to reach difficult welds. All such features are expected to significantly increase the popularity of spot welding robots, subsequently creating an opportunity for the augmentation of the market in the near future. Furthermore, with the increasing population, the demand for mobility alternatives has increased considerably over the years. This is expected to significantly increase automotive production in the coming years, subsequently promoting the sales of spot welding robots over the forecast period.

However, the initial cost of spot welding robots is on a higher side, which may hamper the growth of the sport welding robots market in the near future. Furthermore, the lack of skilled labor for proper operation of spot welding robots can derail the growth of the spot welding robots market over the assessment period.

Spot Welding Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the end use industry, the global spot welding robots market has been segmented into:

• Automotive Industry

• Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

• Defense & Aerospace Industry

• Others

On the basis of the type of robot, the global spot welding robots market has been segmented into:

• Articulating robots

• SCARA

• 6-Axis robots

• Cartesian

• Others

