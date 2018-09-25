VAPORIZERS DIRECT ANNOUNCES NEW LINE

ALEXANDRIA, NSW- SEPTEMBER, 25, 2018- Vaporizers Direct is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their own line of herbal grinders. As Australia’s premier vaporizer shop, Vaporizers Direct will have for sale soon their line of high-quality grinders at an affordable price. The new line of herbal grinders is an excellent addition to their already booming online shop.

Herbal grinders are the best way to enhance a users vaping experience. Grinders are a must-have accessory for anyone who uses a vaporizer. They are also extremely portable, take them with you where ever you go!

With the new product line from Vaporizers Direct, users will be able to effectively grind any herbal substance to a fine vapable consistency with ease. With an enhanced design for better performance, customers can look forward to adding this herbal grinder to their list of products they should have on hand. If you don’t already have one or are looking for a replacement grinder, the new product line from Vaporizers Direct is an absolute must try.

The new product line is designed to work with many of the top vaporizers including Pax, Arizer, and Volcano. Virtually any dry herbal vaporizer brand can work with the new line of grinders, but it is recommended and specifically made to be compatible with the three brands listed. More details and date of launch will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT VAPORIZERS DIRECT

Vaporizers Direct carries all the top brands of vaporizers, grinders, and accessories for all their customer’s herbal vaping needs. They carry the best selection of vaporizers for dry herbs, oils, or waxes. As the top choice to order from in Australia, customers can explore all of their products available to purchase on their website at https://vaporizersdirect.com.au.

For customers that aren’t as experienced with vaping or the products, Vaporizers Direct has a blog that can help sort through some of the complex features, and even help customers decide on what product will work best for their needs.

With fast, friendly service, customers can expect one of the best online shopping experiences at Vaporizers Direct. Their incredible pricing backs their commitment to being the top provider of vaping supplies. Unlike other companies that inflate prices all year only to surprise customers with a fabulous discount once or twice a year, Vaporizers Direct has consistent pricing. This allows customers to pick up products whenever they want and know they are getting a great deal.

A great feature offered by Vaporizers Direct is the shipping policy. For any product(s) purchased over $99 from Vaporizers Direct, Australian customers will receive free shipping. This offer is not available to those outside the country.

For more information on Vaporizers Direct visit https://vaporizersdirect.com.au. Or contact Christian Sculthorp at (02) 8379 3900 or by email at christian@vaporizersdirect.com.au.