Automotive Manufacturing Industry Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, Key Players and Demand Forecast to 2021

Global Automotive Manufacturing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Automotive Manufacturing market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

For more information about this report visit @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/automotive-manufacturing-global-industry-guide-2017

Key Highlights

– The automotive manufacturing industry comprises the production of trucks, passengers cars and motorcycles.

– The truck manufacturers market consists of the production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy trucks, and buses & coaches. The maximum legal weight of each vehicle type varies between countries. On average, LCVs weigh up to 5.25 tons, heavy trucks weigh greater than 5.25 tons, and buses & coaches weigh greater than 5.25 tons. Sports utility vehicles and similar vehicles are not included.

– Passenger cars are defined as motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat.

– Motorcycle manufacturers are producers of powered two-wheelers (PTWs) that are available to the public. All designs and engine capacities, including low-powered bikes referred to as mopeds, are included. On-road (street legal), racetrack only and off-road motorcycles are all included.

– The automotive manufacturing industry value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. All currency conversions are at constant average annual 2016 exchange rates.

– The global automotive manufacturing industry had total revenues of $1,378.9bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2012 and 2016.

– Industry production volume increased with a CAGR of 0.6% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 146.5 million units in 2016.

– The automotive manufacturing industry is driven by the separate economies in each country and this causes it to be volatile, especially for countries that rely heavily on the export industry.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global automotive manufacturing market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global automotive manufacturing market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global automotive manufacturing market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Have PDF Sample Report At: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/120282

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global Automotive Manufacturing services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global oil & gas market by value in 2016?

– What will be the size of the global oil & gas market in 2021?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil & gas market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global oil & gas market?

The concluding paragraph of the Automotive Manufacturing Services market report reveals research findings, results, conclusions. Similarly discloses various Automotive Manufacturing Services industry data sources, traders/distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, sales channel, and appendix. In a word, the overall Automotive Manufacturing Services market report is a valuable document for people interested in Automotive Manufacturing Services market.