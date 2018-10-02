Bikesquare Promotes with Elektrik Cordoba an ebike Tour to Explore Medina Azahara UNESCO Site

Cordoba, Spain, Oct 02, 2018 — BikeSquare, the Italian startup for electric bike tours, is expanding its proposals to Spain to offer the chance of visiting and discovering by ebike the most important Spanish cities with their different history, character and traditions.

In Cordoba, BikeSquare is collaborating with Elektrik shop, to propose a unique ebike tour to discover the ruins of the ancient Moorish citadel, Medina Azahara. Medina Azahara is the largest archaeological site in Andalusia and Spain. It is located 8 km away from Cordoba, in the Sierra Morena, and it has recently been declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

This 3 hour tour will start from the centre of Cordoba, where an expert guide will drive visitors towards the Jewish district and the river. ​ Visitors will reach the bike track in the fields, that steers toward Medina Azahara. Following this path along a river channel, crossing the fields in the outskirts of the city, they will enjoy the journey with an easy, eco-friendly vehicle.

After that, visitors will reach the Medina Azahara site and its free museum, where they will get introduced into the history of the capital of the Arab Caliphate, built by Abd-ar-Rahman III in 936. The city was destroyed in 1013, but it is still possible to admire the ruins of the caliphate residence, a vast fortified palace in Moorish style.

After the visit, tourists will ride again their bikes to the real Cordoba, enjoying the off the beaten path route.

Price: 30 euros p/p (Medina Azahara Museum included)

For more information please visit BikeSquare Cordoba For other ebike tours and ebike rentals, please check ​BikeSquare Cordoba Easy Rent​ or download the free APP.

About BikeSquare:

BikeSquare is an Italian startup specialized in electric bike tours and smart mobility. It offers a dedicated platform and APP for e-bike tours in Italy, Spain and Slovenia. BikeSquare is partner of E.ON, the German electric energy company, for services regarding the promotion of smart mobility. https://ebike.bikesquare.eu

About Elektrik Cordoba:

Elektrik is the reference point for those who want to visit Cordoba by bike, with an ecological mean of transport, that allows to enjoy the city atmosphere and its monuments, being able to stop from time to time to eat or take a picture with peace of mind. Elektrik has a large number of electric city bikes and Mustache bikes, apart from segways. It offers themed e-bike tours (as well as with normal bike), starting from a minimum of 2 people.

