Cloud Computing Market Segmentation, Market Players, Trends 2023

Cloud computing is a shared computing resources rather than having local servers or personal devices to handle applications. Cloud computing boasts several attractive benefits for businesses and end users. Some of them are self service provisioning, elasticity, pay per use, workload resilience, and migration flexibility.

The cloud’s main appeal is to reduce the time to market of applications that need to scale dynamically. Increasingly, however, developers are drawn to the cloud computing due to various advanced new services that can be incorporated into applications such as from machine learning to internet-of-things connectivity.

Businesses migrate legacy applications to the cloud to reduce data center resource requirements, the real benefits accrue to new applications that take advantage of cloud services and cloud native attributes. The latter include microservices architecture, Linux containers to enhance application portability, and container management solutions such as Kubernetes that orchestrate container-based services. Cloud-native approaches and solutions can be part of either public or private clouds and help enable highly efficient DevOps-style workflows.

Cloud computing can be divided into several sub-categories depending on the physical location of the computing resources and users. Public cloud vendors offer their computing services to anyone in the general public. They maintain large data centers full of computing hardware, and their customers share access to that hardware. By contrast, a private cloud is a cloud environment set aside for the exclusive use of one organization. Some large enterprises choose to keep some data and applications in a private cloud for security reasons, and some are required to use private clouds in order to comply with various regulations. A hybrid cloud is a combination of both a public and private cloud with some level of integration between the two. For example, in a practice called “cloud bursting” a company may run Web servers in its own private cloud most of the time and use a public cloud service for additional capacity during times of peak use.

The global cloud computing market is expected to grow at 15% CAGR through the forecast period

Some of the major players in Global Cloud Computing Market include Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Joyent Inc. (U.S.), and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

The market for global Cloud Computing Market is segmented on the basis of cloud service type, deployment model, application and region. On the basis of cloud service type the segment is further classified into software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) among others. On the basis of deployment model the segment is further classified into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and community cloud. The cloud computing is having wide range of application areas such as government, BFSI, healthcare and many more.

• Joyent, a software and Services Company, a serverless microservices platform, recently announced they are teaming up to support multi-cloud serverless applications. The partnership provides an alternative to AWS Lambda, Google Functions, Azure Functions and IBM OpenWhisk.

• Amazon last month quietly started offering enterprise customers its own version of Linux called Linux 2. Customers can run Linux 2 in Amazon’s cloud or on their own in-house servers.

North America, especially U.S. cloud computing market size accounted for over 50% total share of global cloud computing market. Since North America is home to largest companies in terms of revenue which includes Amazon web service, Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, IBM and other major companies are the main reason for the growth. In Asia Pacific the cloud computing market is expected to grow at a very rapid speed. The key underlying theme across the markets is the increase in demand for managed cloud services. This arises due to Big Data and complex workloads being increasingly migrated to cloud platforms. In addition, enterprises are also turning to third-party service providers to better address their cloud security concerns.

