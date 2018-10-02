Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2017 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2023

Market Highlights

Machine Condition Monitoring Market is expected to grow t substantial rate during the forecast period. Shift from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance is one of the major driving factor of the market. In this developing environment, the observations show biggest opportunities in equipment manufacturing as the optimization of maintenance and providing supporting services to enable cost savings. The organizations are looking forward to determining the condition of their equipment to foresee a need for maintenance in the near future, so they can make informed decisions. Traditional preventative maintenance has undergone scrutiny and a need to shift from preventive to predictive maintenance. Owing to these factors a shift from preventive maintenance to predictive maintenance is witnessed.

Machine condition monitoring is an integral part of predictive maintenance. Predictive maintenance is regular monitoring of the actual mechanical condition, operating efficiency, and other indicators of the operating condition of machines and process systems will provide the data required to ensure the maximum interval between repairs and minimize the number and cost of unscheduled outages created by the failures. Predictive maintenance helps companies foresee the likely developments in a machine’s condition and plan their service activities accordingly. Recently there has been a rise in demand for transforming maintenance and reducing asset downtime which is fulfilled by predictive maintenance. Thus, the shift from preventive to predictive maintenance is responsible for the growth of machine condition monitoring market.

The global Machine Condition Monitoring market is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by the end of 2023 with 5.55% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of Machine Condition Monitoring Market are – Emerson Electric (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Timken (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), SKF (Swedan), NSK (Japan), Parker-Hannifin (U.S.), PCB Piezotronics (U.S.) among others.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Structure

By End Users

Power

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pulp and Paper

Cement

Steel and Metal

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Food and Beverage

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Row

Market Research Future Analysis

The international crude oil and natural gas market is saturated due to continuous supply from the Middle East and Russia and surplus production of shale oil and gas in North America. This saturation has also led to a decline in crude oil and natural gas prices. These factors have negatively hampered the market as many oil and gas drilling projects have been put on hold, pending a decline in international energy prices.

In this report, covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global machine condition monitoring market for 2016-2023. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors operating in the market.

Intended Audience

Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Manufactures

Technology Providers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

